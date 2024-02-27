UFC 299 Sean O'Malley vs Marlon 'Chito' Vera 2 full fight card details: Start time, venue, how to watch and more

UFC 299 is fast approaching and boasts a star-studded card that is shaping up to be an entertaining night of fights.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, next Saturday, Mar. 9th, and will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The early prelims will kick-off on ESPN+ at 6 pm ET, followed by the prelims on ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET, and finally, the main card on pay-per-view at 10 pm ET.

In the main event, Sean O'Malley makes his first bantamweight title defense against Marlon 'Chito' Vera and will look to avenge his first career loss. Since their previous encounter, the reigning bantamweight champion has surged in popularity and is coming off an impressive second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling.

In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier will look to remain in title contention at 155 pounds and derail the hype as he takes on surging contender Benoit Saint-Denis. It will be a massive step up in competition for 'God of War,' but it could be worth the risk should he earn a decisive win over the former interim lightweight champion.

UFC 299 will also be the site of Michael 'Venom' Page's promotional debut as he takes on 'Contender Series' alum Kevin Holland. 'MVP' was a highly sought-after free agent after gaining a following through his highlight-reel knockouts in Bellator and will finally get to compete inside the octagon.

Rounding out the main card will be a pair of bouts featuring top contenders vying for future title shots. Gilbert Burns returns to take on Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight bout, and Song Yadong takes on former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in the main card opener.

The prelims will be just as star-studded as there will be no shortage of notable competitors. Jailton Almeida looks to get closer to the title picture when he takes on No.5-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes in the UFC 299 prelim headliner. The stacked prelims card also features Kaitlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber in a flyweight bout, Mateusz Gamrot vs. former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, and a bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Kyler Phillips.

The UFC 299 early prelims could also feature plenty of fireworks as Michal Oleksiejczuk takes on entertaining striker Michel Pereira, Robelis Despaigne and Josh Parisian compete in a heavyweight clash, C.J. Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev in a flyweight bout, and a women's flyweight bout between Joanne Wood and Maryna Moroz.