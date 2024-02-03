Celebrity Birthdays Today (February 3): Isla Fisher, Warwick Davis, and more

February is ushering in another round of celebrity birthdays, with renowned personalities such as Shakira, Harry Styles, Pauly Shore, and many more Hollywood stars celebrating their special days. Today, on February 3, 2024, several A-list celebrities, including Isla Fisher and Warwick Davis, eagerly anticipate the celebration of their birthdays.

Readers celebrating their birthdays today, February 3, 2024, can discover which Hollywood actor or singer they share their special day with. Here's a list of stars celebrating their birthdays on February 3, 2024.

Hollywood celebrities whose birthdays fall on February 3

Isla Fisher

Celebrating her 48th birthday today, Isla Lang Fisher, aka Isla Fisher, was born on February 3, 1976. She is an actress and writer known for her roles in award-winning soap operas and major Hollywood films. She began her career by appearing in a television commercial for Australian TV at the age of nine. Fisher made her acting debut in a television show with appearances in Paradise Beach and Bay City in 1993.

Fisher gained popularity in the television industry with the Australian soap opera Home and Away, which aired from 1994 to 1997 for over 8000 episodes. She played the role of Shannon Reed in the soap opera, and her performance received praise, earning her two Logie Award nominations. Her film credits include Scooby-Doo (2002), Wedding Crashers (2005), Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009), and many more.

Warwick Davis

Born on February 3, 1970, Warwick Ashley Davis, aka Warwick Davis, celebrates his 54th birthday today. Renowned as an actor and television presenter, Davis holds the distinction of being one of the highest-grossing supporting actors of all time. His breakthrough into Hollywood came with a role in George Lucas’ epic space opera Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), where he played the role of Wicket the Ewok.

Besides the Star Wars film franchise, Davis is also part of another big franchise in the film industry, which is the Harry Potter film series. In the fantasy feature series, he played the roles of Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook. He is also known for George Lucas’ fantasy adventure film Willow (1988), where he played the lead role of Willow Ufgood.

Sean Kingston

Born on February 3, 1990, Kisean Paul Anderson, aka Sean Kingston, celebrates his 34th birthday today. Kingston is a singer and rapper known for hit singles that dominated the Billboard Hot 100. He started his career in 2007 by signing a deal with the record label Beluga Heights Records. His debut single, Beautiful Girls, was released in May 2007 and became an instant hit by gaining a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In September 2009, Kingston released his second album, Tomorrow, which peaked at #37 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. Fire Burning, from his second album, became a huge summer hit in 2009. Following that, he collaborated with Justin Beiber in March 2010 for the song Eenie Meenie, which ranked in the top ten in the United Kingdom and New Zealand charts.

Daddy Yankee

Born on February 3, 1977, Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, aka Daddy Yankee, turns 47 today as he celebrates his birthday. He is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor who is often called the “King of Reggaeton.” He released his international hit single, Gasolina, in 2004 and ranked in the top 10 on the music charts. The song also bagged a nomination at the Latin Grammy Awards for Record of the Year.

Daddy Yankee released his third album, Barrio Fino (2004), which created history by becoming the top-selling Latin music album between 2000 and 2009. Throughout his career in the music industry, he has won five Latin Grammy Awards, 14 Billboard Latin Music Awards, two Latin American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and many more.

