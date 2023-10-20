In photos: Justin Bieber spotted hooping for fashion brand 'Nahmias' in LA-based league

Pop star Justin Bieber has been an avid NBA fan for several years. Fans may recall back in 2018 when he took part in not one but two different NBA All-Star Celebrity Games. In 2011, he joined the West team, playing for coach Magic Johnson alongside Trey Songz and Romeo Miller. Many years later, in 2018, Bieber returned to play alongside a star-studded roster.

There, he joined the likes of Nick Cannon and Michael B Jordan in a showdown that saw the LA Lakers and LA Clippers celebrity teams square off. While he hasn't participated in the Celebrity All-Star Game since then, Bieber's love for basketball hasn't wavered.

Recently, he was seen hooping for fashion brand Nahmias in an LA-based basketball league. Justin Bieber has worked with the brand in the past, however, this week's endeavor was quite the switch-up as he laced up his basketball shoes.

Alongside his longtime friend Ryan Good and Nahmias founder Doni Nahmias, Bieber competed in The Sugeon's organized basketball league against SRGN. Although Bieber's team lost, he caught the attention of fans on social media.

The time Justin Bieber got baptized in an NBA champion's..... bathtub?

While longtime NBA fans may recall Justin Bieber's two Celebrity All-Star Game appearances, few fans know about his friendship with Tyson Chandler. When the 7-foot star was playing for the New York Knicks, he was hanging out with Bieber, having become friends with the megastar several years prior.

With Justin Bieber going through some hardships, he decided to speak to a pastor, who joined the pair at Chandler's New York City apartment. Then, Bieber made the decision that he wanted to be baptized.

During an appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's "All The Smoke" podcast several years back, Tyson Chandler recalled the situation:

“I’m in an apartment then, in a high-rise, and I called the guy who had the key to the gym, which had a pool in it. But he did not hit me back. So I told Justin I can’t get the pool. But the pastor said we could use my bathtub, so I let them use it. And then he had it. Then he left his drawers in my daughter’s room.”

Given that unique situation, it seems safe to say that the pop sensation might likely be the only person ever to be baptized in an NBA player's bathtub.