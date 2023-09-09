"Left his drawers in my daughter's room": Tyson Chandler recalls bizarre incident when Justin Bieber got baptized in his bathtub

Tyson Chandler, 2011 NBA Championship winner with the Dallas Mavericks, had a number of memorable moments as a player both on and off the court. One of these involved pop icon Justin Bieber getting baptized in his bathtub.

The former NBA defensive player of the year (2012) recalled the incident in an episode of the All The Smoke podcast, describing it as bizarre as it could get.

Tyson Chandler shared:

“It’s true [Justin Bieber was baptized in my bathtub]. It was random. I’m living in New York, playing for the Knicks. I got close to Justin, like couple of years before that. And I was coming from a game, and they hit me to come over to the crib. When I got to the crib, he has gone through some things, he had a pastor come over. So we’re all just there, chillin’, and then said he wanted to get baptized that night.”

He added:

“I’m in an apartment then, in a high-rise, and I called the guy who had the key to the gym which had a pool in it. But he did not hit me back. So I told Justin I can’t get the pool. But the pastor said we could use my bathtub, so I let them use it. And then he had it. Then he left his drawers in my daughter’s room.”

Check out the episode below:

Apart from the Knicks, Tyson Chandler played for seven other teams in his 20-year career.

He played five years for the Chicago Bulls, which selected him second overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. He then moved to New Orleans and played there for three years. He then played for the Charlotte Bobcats for the 2009-10 season.

For the 2010-11 season he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, helping the team win its first-ever NBA title. Tyson Chandler moved to New York after winning a title, and stayed with the Knicks for three years, earning an NBA All-Star selection and winning the defensive player of the year award along the way.

He went back to Dallas for a year for the 2014-15;season. He then had stops in Phoenix and Los Angeles Lakers before calling time on his playing career with Houston.

For his career, Tyson Chandler had averages of 8.2 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

"They was whooping us the second game": Tyson Chandler relieves the moment that sealed LeBron James' most devastating Finals defeat

One of which was with the Dallas Mavericks, where he won his lone NBA title on 2011 after they defeated the highly favored Miami Heat, led by the ‘Big Three’ of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, four games to two.

After dropping the series opener, the Mavericks knew they had to take Game 2 to give their finals push a boost.

Tyson Chandler recalls the game with fondness because he believes that their close come-from-behind 95-93 victory in Game Two changed the whole complexion of the series in their favor.

He said:

“They was whooping us the second game. What turned the series was when D-Wade hit the three by our bench and held it up and then like walked by our whole bench. Like super disrespectful. But after that it was like, 'Alright, wake up.' That woke us up."

Watch the historic Game 2 comeback of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals:

Dirk Nowtizki and Shawn Marion led the Mavericks in the Game 2 win with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Jason Terry had 16 while Tyson Chandler finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.