50 Star Wars-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2023 19:00 GMT
Football and Star Wars fans share a few things in common. They're both incredibly passionate about their fan bases and have an affinity for their respective universes.

Interestingly, many Star Wars fans also engage in fantasy football when the season kicks in.

Since the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, the intergalactic fan base will merge to have some fun in the fantasy football galaxy.

50 of the best Star Wars-inspired fantasy football team names

It's that time of the year when fantasy football managers are on the cusp of building their roster. However, it's equally important to come up with a unique fantasy football team name before the start of the NFL season.

If you want to create a team name around the Star Wars franchise, we've got you covered. Here, we draw inspiration from the fictional show and blend it with some famous football players.

List of Star Wars-themed Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. Admiral Dak Prescott
  2. Travon Skywalker
  3. Storm Cooper
  4. The Rushing Is Strong in Anthony Richardson
  5. Geno-Smith Lord
  6. May Deshaun Be With You
  7. The Death Carr
  8. Bryce Youngling
  9. Mahomes Solo
  10. Darth Mahomes
  11. C.J. Cloud City
  12. Jordan Love In the Sky
  13. LaMandalorian Jackson
  14. Chase Windu
  15. Ashes of Uncle Ben
  16. Attack of the Mac Jones
  17. Millennium Falcons
  18. The Clowney Wars
  19. Wentz Antilles
  20. Lambeau Calrissian
  21. Imperial Walker, Texas Ranger
  22. Kyler Ren
  23. Space Cowboys
  24. Help Us OBJ, You Are Our Only Hope
  25. David Montgomery Fighter
  26. The Forceful Chubb
  27. The Kittle Alliance
  28. Wookie of the Year
  29. The First Draft Order
  30. Jawa Breakers
  31. Garoppolo Shot First
  32. Captain Kirk Cousins
  33. Dark Lords of the Sack
  34. Diggs Darklighter
  35. OBJ-Wan Kenobi
  37. Bosa Space Miners
  38. Russell Wilson's Space Craft
  39. Quon Solo
  40. Ana-Quan Skywalker
  41. JuJu Binks Schuster
  42. The Nick ReChubblic
  43. Las Vegas Vaders
  44. Prince Wilson
  45. Rachaad White Saber
  46. Royal Offensive Guards
  47. I Can’t Feel My Mace When I’m Windu
  48. Rodger's Rebels
  49. Helmet Troopers
  50. In a Galaxy Ja’Marr, Ja’Marr Away…

