50 Star Wars-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

Football and Star Wars fans share a few things in common. They're both incredibly passionate about their fan bases and have an affinity for their respective universes.

Interestingly, many Star Wars fans also engage in fantasy football when the season kicks in.

Since the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, the intergalactic fan base will merge to have some fun in the fantasy football galaxy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

50 of the best Star Wars-inspired fantasy football team names

Fantasy football team names

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

It's that time of the year when fantasy football managers are on the cusp of building their roster. However, it's equally important to come up with a unique fantasy football team name before the start of the NFL season.

If you want to create a team name around the Star Wars franchise, we've got you covered. Here, we draw inspiration from the fictional show and blend it with some famous football players.

List of Star Wars-themed Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

Admiral Dak Prescott Travon Skywalker Storm Cooper The Rushing Is Strong in Anthony Richardson Geno-Smith Lord May Deshaun Be With You The Death Carr Bryce Youngling Mahomes Solo Darth Mahomes C.J. Cloud City Jordan Love In the Sky LaMandalorian Jackson Chase Windu Ashes of Uncle Ben Attack of the Mac Jones Millennium Falcons The Clowney Wars Wentz Antilles Lambeau Calrissian Imperial Walker, Texas Ranger Kyler Ren Space Cowboys Help Us OBJ, You Are Our Only Hope David Montgomery Fighter The Forceful Chubb The Kittle Alliance Wookie of the Year The First Draft Order Jawa Breakers Garoppolo Shot First Captain Kirk Cousins Dark Lords of the Sack Diggs Darklighter OBJ-Wan Kenobi The Forceful Chubb Bosa Space Miners Russell Wilson's Space Craft Quon Solo Ana-Quan Skywalker JuJu Binks Schuster The Nick ReChubblic Las Vegas Vaders Prince Wilson Rachaad White Saber Royal Offensive Guards I Can’t Feel My Mace When I’m Windu Rodger's Rebels Helmet Troopers In a Galaxy Ja’Marr, Ja’Marr Away…

Also read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023