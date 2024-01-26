Celebrity Birthdays Today (January 26): Angela Davis, Ellen DeGeneres and more

January 2024 brought many celebrity birthdays, including Jeff Bezos, Bradley Cooper, Issa Rae, and Zayn Malik’s birthdays. Today, January 26, marks the birthdays of Angela Davis, Ellen DeGeneres, and many more. A-listed celebrities, Hollywood actors, and actresses must wait this month to celebrate their special day.

Readers who are having their birthday today, January 26, 2024, can check out which popular celebrity they share their special day with. So here is a list of celebrities whose birthdays fall on January 26.

Popular celebrities whose birthdays fall on January 26

Angela Davis

Born on January 26, 1944, Angela Yvonne Davis, aka Angela Davis, celebrates her 80th birthday today. Davis is a professor at the University of California who is a political activist, philosopher, and author. Davis was a member of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), and she founded the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS) in 1991.

Davis has won numerous awards, including the Lenin Peace Prize of the Soviet Union. She also earned an induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. In 1971, Time listed her as Woman of the Year in the 100 Women of the Year magazine edition.

Ellen DeGeneres

Born on January 26, 1958, Ellen Lee DeGeneres, aka Ellen DeGeneres, turns 66 today as she celebrates her birthday. DeGeneres is a television host, actress, comedian, and writer. She started her career in stand-up comedy in the 1980s. In 1996, she starred in the romantic comedy films Mr. Wong (1996), The Love Letter (1999), and many more.

In 2003, DeGeneres voiced the character of Dory in the Disney Pixar animated films Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016). She also started her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired for over 3000 episodes and 19 seasons from 2003 to 2022. She has also hosted Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and many more.

Kirk Franklin

Born on January 26, 1970, Kirk Dewayne Franklin, aka Kirk Franklin, celebrates his 54th birthday today as he turns a year old. Franklin is a singer, songwriter, and rapper. He organized the group The Family in 1992, and in 1993, the group was known as Kirk Franklin & The Family, which launched their debut album, Kirk Franklin & The Family.

Franklin has received multiple prestigious awards throughout his career. He has won a total of 19 Grammy Awards. He released the song We Win for Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021. In 2023, he starred in his documentary titled Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story, which was released on his YouTube channel. He launched his latest studio album, Father’s Day, in October 2023.

Scott Glenn

Born on January 26, 1939, Theodore Scott Glenn, aka Scott Glenn, turns 85 today as he celebrates his birthday. Glenn is an actor popular for his roles in major Hollywood films. Besides this, he is also part of Netflix’s Marvel Universe. When he was eight years old, he played small roles in Hollywood films. In 1979, he starred in the Francis Coppola-directed epic war film Apocalypse Now.

Following that, Glenn appeared in Urban Cowboy (1980), The Right Stuff (1983), Silverado (1985), The Hunt for Red October (1990), and many more. In 1991, he appeared in the Jonathan Demme-directed psychological horror thriller The Silence of the Lambs, which won five Oscars. In 2015, he starred in the Daredevil series and The Defenders.

