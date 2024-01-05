Celebrity Birthdays Today (January 5): January Jones, Bradley Cooper, and more

January is full of celebrations with the New Year's arrival and celebrity birthdays. In the midst of New Year festivities, Hollywood has multiple celebrities and actors awaiting this day to celebrate their special day. A-list Hollywood icons such as January Jones, Bradley Copper, and more turn a year old today as they celebrate their birthdays.

So, readers who are having their birthday can check out which celebrity they share the special day with. As Hollywood icons celebrate their special day on January 5, 2024, here is a list of actors turning a year older.

Hollywood icons who celebrate their birthdays on January 5

January Jones

Born on January 5, 1978, January Kristen Jones, aka January Jones, turns 46 today as she celebrates her birthday. Jones is an actress and model known for her work in popular television drama series and Hollywood films.

She made her acting debut in David Coverdale’s Into the Light (2000) video, Love is Blind. Later, she starred in supporting roles in Love Actually (2003), Anger Management (2003), and more.

In 2004, Jones starred in the lead role in the film Love’s Enduring Promise. Following that, she starred in the television drama series Mad Men, which aired for seven seasons and 92 episodes from 2007 to 2015. Jones portrayed the role of Betty Draper in the series, which earned her two Golden Globe Award nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Bradley Cooper

Born on January 5, 1975, Bradley Charles Cooper, aka Bradley Cooper, celebrates his 49th birthday today. Cooper is a critically acclaimed actor with multiple nominations and wins at the prestigious award ceremonies. In 1999, Cooper commenced his acting career by starring in the television series Sex and the City, where he appeared in a guest role.

Cooper started his film career with Wet Hot American Summer, released in 2001. He rose to fame with his television series Alias (2001–2006). His breakthrough in Hollywood came in 2009 with The Hangover films series.

Following that, he starred in multiple critically acclaimed films, including American Hustle (2013), American Sniper (2014), A Star is Born (2018), and many more, which have earned him Academy Award nominations. Cooper took on the lead role in the biographical romantic drama Maestro, a film he starred in and directed.

Clancy Brown

Born on January 5, 1959, Clarence John "Clancy" Brown III, aka Clancy Brown, turns 65 today as he celebrates his birthday. Since the 80s, Brown has been a popular actor in Hollywood, known for his roles in television series and films. He made his mainstream movie debut with the crime drama Bad Boys, released in 1983.

Brown played the role of Viking Lofgren in the 1983 film. Following that, he starred in Highlander (1986), where he played the role of Kurgan. He is also known for starring in the critically acclaimed film The Shawshank Redemption.

Based on Stephen King's 1982 book, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the film was nominated for seven Academy Awards. Brown's latest appearance in a film includes John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

Robert Duvall

Born on January 5, 1931, Robert Selden Duvall, aka Robert Duvall, celebrates his 93rd birthday today. Duavall has eight decades of acting experience in Hollywood. He has won multiple awards throughout his career in the entertainment industry, including the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Bafta Award, and Primetime Emmy Award.

In 1960, he made his acting debut with the television series Playhouse 90 and the Armstrong Theatre. Duvall commenced his film career with To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), where he played the role of Boo Radley. He also bagged the Academy Award for Best Actor for his film Tender Mercies, released in 1983.

He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for the AMC limited series Broken Trail (2007). He won the prestigious awards for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.