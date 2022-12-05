Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Episode 10: How did RuPaul miss winning $1 million?

After a two-week hiatus, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on ABC. This week, three new star-studded celebrities tried to win money for a charity of their choice, with award-winning reality TV star RuPaul coming very close to winning $1 million.

Season 3, episode 10 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune featured RuPaul, Gayle King and Julie Bowen trying to give their best shot at bagging a large sum of money for a charity of their choice. RuPaul played for The Ali Forney Center, Gayle played for The Ana Grace Project and Julie played for Baby2Baby.

Prior to the bonus round, during the Before and After segment on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, RuPaul spun the wheel and landed on the million dollar wedge. Although he got close to winning the large amount for his charity, he missed the chance after he spun the wheel once again and landed it on bankruptcy.

Here's how RuPaul missed the chance of winning $1 million for his charity on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

RuPaul is not a new name when it comes to the reality TV industry. He has his own famous competition series, titled RuPaul's Drag Race, and that very same series has a whole lot of spin-offs all over the world.

Although he was off to a rough start when the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode began, it didn't take him long to get back on track, especially during the Before and After segment of the show. When it was his chance to spin the wheel, RuPaul managed to land it on the million dollar wedge. He also made the right guess for a letter and continued to play for the million dollar wedge he won.

He first guessed the letter T, and then followed by two vowels an E and an O. He then guessed the letter M and proceeded to buy a vowel, the letter I. He then went on to guess the letter H and bought another vowel, the letter U. Continuing his winning streak by spinning the wheel, RuPaul was able to guess the letters B, D, and L.

The famed actor was quite close in completing the entire clue when he gave one last spin on the wheel, but sadly it landed on Bankrupt, and he not only lost a chance at the $1 million, but also all the money he had won so far for his charity.

Ultimately, this week, Julie Bowen walked away with the highest amount of money for her charity. She won around $60,000 for Baby2Baby. Meanwhile, Gayle won close to $34,000 for her charity. RuPaul also managed to win around $30,000 for his charity on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

