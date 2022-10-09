What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Episode 4 air on ABC? Celebrity guests' list explored

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is almost here and we can’t wait to find out who will be the winner of this episode. Season 3 Episode 4 of the world-famous game show will air on ABC on Sunday, October 9 at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episode on Hulu one day after the television premiere i.e., Monday, October 10.

The episode will feature three popular personalities playing puzzles to win money for their chosen charity. The amount of money and prizes will be determined by spinning a giant wheel, which combined can be even more than $1 million.

The contestants appearing in episode 4 are:

Nikki Glaser (Ocean Conservancy charity)

Tig Notaro (World Resources Institute charity)

Thomas Lennon (Dogs Without Borders charity)

The episode description reads,

"Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America’s Game by welcoming celebrities to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than $1 million. All the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

About Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Episode 4 contestants

Nikki Glaser

38-year-old Nikki Glaser is a stand-up comedian, host and podcaster. She has a degree in English Literature from the University of Kansas. She started doing stand-up at 18 and was featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, and on two seasons of the Last Comic Standing.

Nikki has also released a special comedy series on Comedy Central called Perfect, and another on Netflix, named Bangin’. Glaser also performed on many radio shows and podcasts, including We Know Nothing with Phil Hanley. She has appeared three times on The Joe Rogan Experience and currently hosts The Nikki Glaser Podcast with stand-up comedian Andrew Collin.

Nikki has worked on several films, including Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty.

Tig Notaro

51-year-old Tim is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress popular for her deadpan comedy. She failed 3 grades in school and eventually dropped out of high school. She soon joined the comedy industry, launching her debut comedy album, Good One. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

Tig also wrote a memoir for Harper Collins called I'm Just a Person. She has also been featured in a documentary, Knock Knock, It's Tig Notaro, showcasing her journey on the post-cancer stand-up show. Notaro produced, wrote and acted in a six-episode show called One Mississippi in 2015.

Her second comedy special was released on Netflix in 2018 called Happy to Be Here. Tig is currently on a vegan diet to reduce her pain post the cancer diagnosis.

She can be seen getting embarrassed in a promo for her Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and host Pat Sajak jokes about using the clip for a promo.

Thomas Lennon

Born in Illinois, Thomas is known for his role as Lieutenant Jim Dangle in the series Reno 911! He is also a screenwriter. Thomas wrote the Night at the Museum films, Baywatch and Balls of Fury with his writing partner Robert Ben Garant. He has guest starred in many TV shows like New Girl, Friends and How I Met Your Mother. He will now be seen on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, bantering with the host about vowels.

Lennon has written three novels called Ronan Boyle and the Swamp of Certain Death, Ronan Boyle into the Strangeplace and Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs every Sunday on ABC at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes