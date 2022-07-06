Friends: 3 best moments of friendship between Chandler and Rachel

Decades after the Friends finale aired on television, it is still heart-warming to see the duos/bestfriends/flatmates Chandler-Joey and Rachel-Monica set ideal examples of selfless friendships in reruns of the hit American sitcom.

When listing the best chemistries between characters in the show, Chandler and Joey's brotherly bond is perhaps a top contender, followed closely by Monica and Rachel's at-times-rocky friendship, finally ending with Ross and Rachel's on-again-off-again romance.

However, that's not all. Despite not making it to the top three on the list, the heartwarming bond between Rachel Green and Chandler Bing also merits a mention in this context.

The duo's friendship has been mostly been overlooked throughout the show. Yet, their occasional shared interests led to a unique form of companionship between them. Following their out-of-the-ordinary friendship, here is a list of touching moments shared by the two.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the author's opinions and contains minor spoilers about the show.

Wholesome and hilarious: The best moments between Rachel and Chandler in Friends

1) Chandler comforts a sad, disappointed Rachel (Season 4, Episode 10)

Chandler comforting Rachel over a failed romance is one of the loveliest interactions between the two. He hugs her, tells her that she is gorgeous, and extends an invitation to a hockey game. Using his customary wit, sarcasm, and charm, he does the best he can to make her feel secure about herself.

The scene takes place in Season 4, Episode 10 titled The One With The Girl From Poughkeepsie, where upon Rachel's request, Chandler attempts to set her up with someone from his office so she can have a fling during the festive season.

The events that follow unfortunately "scares away" the person Chandler sets her up with, thereby leaving Rachel single once again. She blames him for this and while it might be unfair to say that Chandler was completely innocent, he does make up for his actions by consoling Rachel and inviting her to the hockey game.

Oh! and let's not forget about the forehead peck that he gives her at the end of this touching scene, which in itself is a glimpse of their special bond.

2) Chandler runs into naked Rachel (Season 1, Episode 13)

One early morning, Chandler runs into Rachel, who, having freshly stepped out of the shower, is walking to her room from the bathroom with nothing apart from a towel wrapped around her waist.

From here on, the entire episode turns into a series of failed attempts as Rachel tries to even out the score and catch Chandler naked. The episode offers just another look at the open and unconventional bond that the two share, via a sequence of unexpectedly funny events.

This 'eye for an eye' situation unfolds in Season 1 Episode 13, titled The One With The Boobies. By the end of the episode, Monica, Joey, and Joey's dad are also dragged into the mess.

1) Their mutual obsession for stolen cheesecakes (Season 7, Episode 11)

Friends Season 7 episode 11 titled The One with All the Cheesecakes (Image via Warner Bros. Studio)

Titled The One with All the Cheesecakes, this episode of Season 7 presumably depicts one of the best yet unexpectedly weird moments shared between the Rachel-Chandler duo.

When Rachel walks in on Chandler eating a cheesecake that was inadvertently delivered to their house, and the latter decides to share his dessert with her, the two come to a mutual agreement that it is the best cheesecake they have ever tasted.

However, things soon escalate when the duo find themselves arguing over a cheesecake which then lands face-down on the corridor floor. Not wanting to waste it, they end up eating it off the floor, with Joey eventually joining in with a fork of his own.

The lighthearted experiences shared by Chandler and Rachel are a testament to their strong, albeit unconventional bond. Be it stolen cheesecakes or broken hearts, the friendship between the two was an important ingredient in the show.

