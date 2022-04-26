5 times Ross Geller thought he found 'The One' in Friends

Joey Tribbiani from Friends was the heartbreaker and the lead in spending time with girls and never calling them back. The group repeatedly mocked him for his lifestyle, commitment issues, and lack of morals in that area.

But what we often forget is that there was another character who had as many dates and girlfriends as Joey and broke up with girls “way out of his league.”

Ross Geller is considered by most of the Friends fandom to be the most romantic and sensitive character on the show. He had a crush on Rachel Green for years and even imagined taking her to a planetarium filled with lilies and proposing to her under the song The Way You Look Tonight.

At the end of the show, he did everything to confess his feelings for Rachel as she was leaving for France. However, Rachel wasn’t Ross’ only romantic interest in the show. He had various flings throughout Friends, even thinking he had found his soulmate in some of them.

Five women Ross Geller thought were the ‘love of his life’ in Friends

1) Julie

After struggling with divorce and a pregnant lesbian ex-wife, Ross finally decided to try his luck with Rachel, but ex-boyfriends and Italian guys kept him away from her.

So, he finally met Julie in China, with whom he had so much in common. The girl was humble, funny, and got along with his friends and sister. They even wanted to get a cat together.

What could’ve been their next step? Moving in together and getting married? Unfortunately, it did not work out between them.

Julie did find someone for herself, someone similar (possibly too identical) to Ross: Russ.

2) Emily Waltham

The girl who made fans angry but had something special with Ross. The start of their romance was one of the most romantic stories in TV history that people ignored.

Emily revealed Ross’ fun and enthusiastic side, and thanks to her, people even got the chance to see “Red Ross.” While it took only six months for him to propose to her, it took Ross even less time to ruin their relationship when he said the wrong name at the altar.

While Emily did give him the chance to save their relationship by cutting Rachel out of his life, Ross chose to prioritize his teenage crush and friend over his wife, thus ending his marriage.

Ironically, Rachel was the one who introduced Emily to Ross and then became the reason for their divorce.

3) Charlie Wheeler

Julie was not Rachel, and Emily’s attitude towards Rachel was a deal-breaker. Charlie Wheeler, in all respects, was the perfect partner for Ross. She was also a paleontologist and shared common interests with him.

But — classic Ross — due to lack of determination, almost lost her to Joey.

Fortunately, Charlie took the first step and started their relationship. Rachel wasn’t an obstacle here, as she was involved with Joey at the time.

Thus, things were going well for Ross. However, he took too much time in this relationship, ensuring he did not rush into things like he always does. Unfortunately, this was precisely what sabotaged his equation with Charlie, who then got back with her ex, leaving Ross alone again.

4) Mona

After dancing with multiple young ladies at Monica’sca’s wedding, Ross finally managed to impress Mona. Although Joey was interested in the beautiful woman, she chose Ross.

Mona was the only girl who got Ross’ Halloween costume right. Chandler was so surprised he even offered Ross to marry her.

But Ross didn’t want to go into the “Where is this going?” talk and wanted to keep things slow. Whom was he kidding? We all know that taking things slow wasn’t his strong side, so he ended up giving Mona the key to his apartment and almost sent Christmas cards with her.

However, their relationship ended not because they were in different places but because Mona didn’t want to get in the middle of a complicated Ross-Rachel relationship. Especially when Ross hid that they were expecting Emma and Rachel had moved in with him. Otherwise, this couple made sense.

5) The ONE

Rachel Greene. The one who did not get a ring from Ross, but she had been in his heart since high school. Friends started with Rachel chasing after Ross at the airport and ended with Ross chasing after her.

It doesn’t matter whether they were on a break or not. They were undoubtedly meant to be.

