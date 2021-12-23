'Friends': 10 women Ross Geller dated

There are so many facts about the long-running show Friends, that it would be really difficult to cover them all. Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, was one of the most fascinating characters in the show and a lot of that fun came from the women he dated.

A successful palanteologist, Ross was clever and very successful, but his dating choices, to be frank, were not top the line, and he got divorced three times. This often made for some good television.

Ross' dating list: 10 'Friends' women Ross dated over the course of the show

1) Rachel Green

In short, this was what the show revolved around. Rachel and Ross were on and off during the course of Friends and gave the show direction for a large part. Hilarious as it was, some of the most memorable moments are part of this relationship, starting from their "break" to their "Princess Leah Cosplay".

But this was the one that was meant to be, and as they say, Ross and Rachael were each other's lobsters.

2) Charlie

Charlie in 'Friends' (image via CBS)

Charlie was a very good fit for Ross. A fellow palanteologist and his equal in intellect. They dated during the latter part of the show, although she initially dated Joey. Things could have worked out between them, but Charli's indecessiveness stood in the way and she dumped Ross for her ex.

3) Emily

Emily in 'Friends' (Image via CBS)

Emily and Ross hit it off very quickly after he broke up with Rachel. Though clearly Ross wasn't over Rachel, Emily was really good for Ross in many ways. He did mess up by saying Rachel's name at the alter and that essentially was the beginning of their relationship/marriage ending.

4) Carol

Carol in 'Friends' (Image via CBS)

Ross' first everything, Carol was his girlfriend in the beginning and married him after college. Friends kicks off with Carol leaving Ross after she came out as lesbian. Despite the heartbreak, they remained good friends, and as she was already pregnant with Ross' child, they raised it together.

5) Elizabeth

Emily in 'Friends' (image via CBS)

Though inherently sweet, Elizabeth and Ross weren't the best of pairs and one of the reasons could be Elizabeth being nearly half his age. Elizabeth was a student of Ross and they dated during the sixth season. A lot of jokes came out of this from the other Friends characters, but this was never meant to stay. They broke off shortly after.

6) Cheryl

Cheryl in 'Friends' (image via CBS)

Cheryl was pretty much one of the best girls in Friends Ross went out with, but there was one fundamental problem with her: she was very messy. The episode that featured this was hilarious and she is some kind of pop culture figure to fans, but there's no denying that she and Ross would have made a great pair.

7) Julie

Julie in 'Friends' (image via CBS)

Julie played a very important part in the show's dramatic development. Friends season one ended on the cliffhanger of Julie coming; right after Rachael discovered she had feelings for Ross as well. Julie was very compatible with Ross and there was nothing wrong with her except the fact that she was not Rachel.

8) Mona

Mona in 'Friends' (image via CBS)

Mona arrived during the time Rachel discovered she was pregnant with Ross' child. They met at Chandler's wedding and hit it off. It was a weird time for Ross, however, and all of it culminated in an inevitable break-up.

9) Janice

Jamice in 'Friends' (Image via CBS)

Now this one made for some great laughs and a great twist. Janice, who is a regular character in the show for her on and off relationship with Chandler, had one date with Ross after his marriage broke down with Emily. However, in a surprising turn of events, Janice dumped Ross for being too annoying.

10) Bonnie

Bonnie in 'Friends' (Image via CBS)

Bonnie was a very good match for Ross. She was fun and outgoing and overall a very good presence. Ross dated her right after Rachel and he was clearly not over her. So, he broke it off with her to get back with Rachel.

Over the course of Friends, who do you think was the best match for Ross Geller? Let us know in the comments.

