"He got me comfortable with investing my own money into other companies and myself" - Throwback to when former power couple Alex Rodriguez and pop icon JLo came together to run successful businesses

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, who once dated pop star Jennifer Lopez, was her business partner, too. In an interview with “Forbes” magazine, JLo discussed how she appreciated A-Rod’s investment skills and how he motivated her to invest in businesses.

Jennifer Lopez said, "He got me comfortable with investing my own money into other companies and myself."

Lopez claimed that Rodriguez introduced her to several companies and helped her understand that many potential investors were interested in working with pop culture icons like her.

"Alex made me realize, as an artist, I was a scarce asset and the business world was searching for people like us, so they can build billion-dollar businesses."

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s business investments

J.Lo and A-Rod invested in several businesses together, including real estate and wellness. The two invested in the telemedicine business Hims & Hers. It sells personal care items with an emphasis on skin and hair wellness.

They joined the company in 2019. In the same year, the duo collaborated with Fit Plan, a mobile application for personal fitness that offers workouts, videos, and nutritional guidance.

Lopez introduced her own skincare and cosmetics brand in 2021 under the name JLo Beauty, which was created by Ascendant Beauty LLC, a partnership between Guthy-Renker and BRX GR LLC.

JLo and A-Rod were regarded as one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. They started dating in 2017 and were often spotted out and about together. A-Rod often posted pictures with Lopez on social media.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas, but their wedding got postponed due to the pandemic. They split in 2021.

Lopez recently married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

Rodriguez is considered to be one of the best players in MLB history. He played for 22 seasons, and a major part of the Yankees’ success belongs to him. He was suspended for the entire 2014 MLB season over PED usage and retired from MLB in 2016.

He currently co-hosts “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN and is the CEO of A-Rod Corp. Rodriguez also is a part-owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

