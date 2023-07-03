Chad Stahelski reveals John Wick 5 may never happen

After the massive success of John Wick: Chapter 4, which saw Keanu Reeves' titular character pick up his signature gun for a final showdown with the High Table, it is only natural that the studio wants to extract more out of this franchise. However, director Chad Stahelski, who directed all four installments of the successful film series, is far from convinced.

When the news about another John Wick film surfaced, there were many fans who expressed their desire for the franchise to end on a positive note. However, they protested against the idea of another film. In a recent interview with Empire, Chad Stahelski confirmed that he has not yet considered a new film in the franchise.

Speaking of his take on a possible John Wick 5, Stahelski said:

"I honestly don’t know,...Lionsgate is keen on doing more John Wick stuff, understandably. It’s not a bad thing for a director to have a property that they want to make more of. I don’t have a take right now. But I could wake up tomorrow and have a cool idea that I’d pitch to Keanu, or he would pitch to me, and it might hit that chord of, 'Oh my God, we got to do this right now.'"

John Wick: Chapter 4 @JohnWickMovie A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. https://t.co/btBpdjLY5d

Despite the appeal of the franchise and the possibility of another blockbuster action epic, Stahelski will not rush the process. He has also said that if he does make another film featuring Keanu Reeves' Baba Yaga, it will be completely different from the previous four parts.

"I gotta do my homework. I gotta get better": Chad Stahelski shares his thoughts on the possibility of John Wick 5

Though a sequel to such a successful franchise is appealing, Stahelski will not do it unless he can bring something fresh to the table. Moreover, the director revealed that he had some scenes in his head that could work out, but he would want to make the sequel better than the previous four films. This attitude has probably been the reason for the upward curve of the franchise over the years.

In an interview with Empire, he said:

"I have scenes, I have action sequences in my head that we haven’t used that that I’d love to do,...If we do come back, we can’t just do the same thing. I gotta do my homework. I gotta get better."

Of course, one of the biggest issues with a possible sequel is John Wick's fate since the story concluded quite perfectly in the fourth film, leaving little room for the assassin to wiggle out and get in trouble again.

However, Chad Stahelski has confirmed that if there is to be another John Wick, he will be the one to do it. He said:

"I keep a really open mind. If somebody I’ve never met before walks in that door and lays down this pitch, it’d be worth the talk. But I’m very selfish and jealous,...I’m a control freak. I want to smack you just for suggesting it. [Laughs] Like, how dare you? Of course I want to do it."

The franchise will continue to exist and expand with or without another Keanu Reeves feature. A film starring Ana de Armas, which is set in the same universe, is already in the works, alongside other standalone and linked projects from Lionsgate.

So even if John Wick 5 does not happen, the franchise will continue for the foreseeable future.

