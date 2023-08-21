Charles Martinet net worth: Fortune explored as original Mario voice actor retires aged 67

Charles Martinet is retiring from the role of voicing Mario for Nintendo, at the age of 67. He voiced several characters in the game for more than three decades and is now set to take up a new role. Nintendo shared a statement on August 21 and announced that Charles will now be a "Mario Ambassador" and travel the world to promote the game.

He will interact with fans at events but will no longer voice the beloved character.

"Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as Super Mario 64. Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he'll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!" the statement read.

It continued:

"It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him. Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date."

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that Charles's voice will feature in the re-release of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon in HD, which is set to release in 2024.

Charles Martinet has a net worth of $10 million

Charles Martinet is an American voice actor born on September 17, 1955, in San Jose, California. He has a net worth of $10 million, most of which he earned by voicing Mario in the popular Nintendo video game, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The beloved actor has played many roles during his career, which helped him accumulate his wealth. Charles Martinet initially voiced Mario only in trade shows in 1990, according to Variety. However, by 1995, he had locked down multiple characters' voices including Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Toadsworth, Metal Mario, Shadow Mario, Donkey Kong, and MC Ballyhoo.

Expand Tweet

His versatility wowed fans as he showcased his toddler voices with characters like Mini-Mario Toy, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, and Baby Wario. Charles Martinet has also voiced several villains for Nintendo, including Wart, Mouser, Trclyde, and Clawgrip in the game Super Mario Advance, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Recent work with Chris Pratt

Expand Tweet

Some Mario fans pointed out that the actor ended his journey with the Nintendo video game in the perfect way as he voiced Giuseppe, Mario and Luigi's father. The last line he voiced in the Super Mario Bros. Movie was, "These are my boys."

Charles Martinet worked alongside Chris Pratt in the film as the latter voiced the lead role of Mario. They both also promoted the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie together, as per Variety.

Fans are now curious to know who will replace Martinet and voice Mario in the future. Nintendo has not signed any other actor for the rose as of this writing and an official announcement about the same is currently awaited.