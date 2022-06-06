Chattanooga shooting incident: Massive gunfire near downtown bar leaves three dead and 14 injured 

In a second tragic instance of a mass shooting, at least three people are reported to have died and 14 others injured in a shooting that occurred outside a nightclub in Chattanooga.

While two people died from gunshot wounds, a third person died after being hit by a car, said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. Meanwhile, three others were injured as vehicles tried to flee the scene.

Among those wounded was one juvenile. Murphy then stated that many victims are in critical condition.

THE SAD TRUTH @SmnWeekly This is not a copy of my tweet from 5 minutes ago about 14 people shot in Chattanooga TN



JUST IN:



Another Saturday night, another mass shooting



14 shot, 3 dead on South Street in Philadelphia last night.



America is broken. This is not a copy of my tweet from 5 minutes ago about 14 people shot in Chattanooga TNJUST IN:Another Saturday night, another mass shooting14 shot, 3 dead on South Street in Philadelphia last night.America is broken.

No arrests have been made in this situation at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, the police chief told reporters the shooting was an "isolated incident," and there was a possibility of "multiple shooters" being involved in the shooting.

Chattanooga records two mass shootings within a week

In just a week, Chattanooga, Tennessee, reported two instances of mass shooting. While the first occurred near downtown Chattanooga near the Tennessee Aquarium, the second was reported near Mary’s Bar and Grill on McCallie Avenue just after 2.00 am on a Sunday.

Story continues below ad

Speaking on the incident, Murphy said:

"This is once again a situation in which we find that we need help from the community to help us out with this, because we cannot do this by ourselves. This is clearly a tragic event for the families involved and the victims."

She also said:

"Regardless of how small and insignificant you may think that it is … please reach out to us."

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department, Jeremy Eames, also confirmed to the Chattanooga Times Free Press that several people were shot, some with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identities of either the victims or suspects.

Ryan Shead @RyanShead



Some folks were hit by cars as they tried to flee, which accounted for one of the deaths.



This is the 2nd shooting in the city this week.

#GunOwnersForSafety #GunControlNow Today’s first mass shooting occurred in Chattanooga, Tennessee, leaving 3 dead and 14 wounded.Some folks were hit by cars as they tried to flee, which accounted for one of the deaths.This is the 2nd shooting in the city this week. Today’s first mass shooting occurred in Chattanooga, Tennessee, leaving 3 dead and 14 wounded. Some folks were hit by cars as they tried to flee, which accounted for one of the deaths. This is the 2nd shooting in the city this week.#GunOwnersForSafety #GunControlNow

Story continues below ad

The first instance left six people injured. While the most recent one has reported that more than 14 people were wounded. No arrests have been made in either case.

Speaking about the recent rise in mass shootings, President Biden said at the Cross Hall of the White House on June 2, urging Congress to pass laws to combat gun violence.

He called on Congress to either ban assault weapons or raise the buying age from 18 to 21, among other measures to bring down gun-related attacks in the United States.

𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️‍🌈 #GOTV @Lady_Star_Gem Shooting in Chattanooga, TN early Sunday, 3 deaths, 14 people suffer gunshot wounds, other injuries



14 shot

3 hit by cars while trying to flee scene



2 died from gunshot wounds



1 died hit by car



16 adults

1 juvenile

Several in critical condition



There were multiple shooters Shooting in Chattanooga, TN early Sunday, 3 deaths, 14 people suffer gunshot wounds, other injuries14 shot3 hit by cars while trying to flee scene2 died from gunshot wounds1 died hit by car16 adults1 juvenileSeveral in critical conditionThere were multiple shooters

Story continues below ad

In his address, President Biden said:

"If we can't ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21."

He then went on to say:

"There have always been limitations on what weapons you can own in America. For example, machine guns have been federally regulated for nearly 90 years. And this is still a free country."

The President further added:

"This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. It’s about protecting children. It’s about protecting families. It’s about protecting whole communities. It’s about protecting our freedoms to go to school, to a grocery store, and to a church without being shot and killed."

More Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2020 than in any other year on record, according to recently published statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far