'Cheer' season 2: Ending Explained

Netflix docu-series Cheers has returned for a second season, and is currently available all across the globe on the streaming channel. While the first season proved to be a shining beacon of hope that made stars out of their cheer-leading athletes, the second season, also directed by Greg Whitley, shows the downside of fame and how the tables can always turn.

Analyzing the end of 'Cheer' Season 2

Rising to fame after their docu-series was launched on Netflix in 2020, the Daytona winning team of Navarro College, slowly realize that it comes at a price.

After a series of scandals shake the core of the team, and Jerry, one of their stunters arrested due to illegal sexual activity, the already broken team falls apart. This is after their mentor, Monica Aldama, left the team to pursue her long-standing dream of judging 'Dancing with the Stars.' The Covid-19 pandemic running amidst it, makes it impossible for any team to play the Daytona Nationals that year.

Meanwhile, the eleven-time National Award-winning cheer-leading team of the Trinity Valley College thrives and excels under the able leadership of Vonte Johnson, who makes it his life's mission to taste victory.

Before the finale episode arrives, we see the return of Monica amidst unfortunate circumstances and a new team to play for the Nationals at Daytona. Despite the great adversity, Navarro College, very much like their rivals Trinity Valley College, put their best foot forward in gearing up for the 2021 finals.

In the semi-finals at Daytona, a small mishap occurs in the routine by which Trinity Valley college loses moral confidence as well as points, while Navarro College gives a flawless show. but the tables seem to drastically turn on the day of the finale, when the same fateful mistake occurs on the part of the later college, and Trinity Valley College emerges victorious as the twelve-time National award champions.

While a lot of tears are shed by the team, which had emerged as the dark-horse in 2020, the show's season closes with a lot of reminders that teach the audience a lesson. The lesson is that it is always the effort put in that counts more than winning the sport, and they will come back stronger than ever before, which might well anticipate the arrival of a third season of the docu-sries.

