Have Chelsea Vaughn and Austin Tinsley from Bachelor in Paradise Canada broken up? Details explored

Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 2's Chelsea Vaughn and Austin Tinsley have officially called it quits. They shared the news with their fans via an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 28.

The post read as follows:

“Since many of you watched our love story unfold, we wanted to share with you that we are no longer together. This decision was not made lightly and of course, it wasn’t what either of us had hoped for. We are extremely heavy-hearted, but also very grateful to have separated with love and respect for each other and for the relationship.”

Additionally, it mentioned:

“Because of our unique circumstances, sadly, we weren’t able to share a year’s worth of wonderful moments with you. But we are so appreciative of all the love and support you’ve shown us and our relationship over the last few months. With love, Aussea.”

A 31-year-old Atlanta native, Chelsea Vaughn is well known among her fans for appearing on The Bachelor season 26, where she made a great connection with Clayton Echard, but was eliminated during week 6. Vaughn also appeared during Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

Austin Tinsley, a 27-year-old from Mission Viejo, California, appeared on The Bachelorette season 17 with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as the main cast members. Tinsley was eliminated during week one of this season after failing to make a connection with either of the ladies.

The timeline of Chelsea Vaughn and Austin Tinsley's relationship

In 2023, Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 2 - filmed in 2022 - was released with cast members Tessa, Shaz, Sam, Rianna, Quartney, Paige, Nithisha, Meagan, Matia, Marilyn, Maria, Lisa, Linda, Krissy, Juan Pablo, Josh, Joey, Jake, Godfrey, Garrett, Edward, Connor, Cole, Chelsea, Céline, Austin, and Ana. Austin Tinsley and Chelsea Vaughn made a great connection during their time on the show.

In her interview with US Weekly back in July following the show's season 2 release, Chelsea Vaughn discussed her relationship with Austin Tinsley, stating:

“I just looked at him and I just thought like, ‘OK, he’s that good looking, he’s 6’6. He’s a California guy.’ I just didn’t think I was gonna be his type. … And then he caught me by surprise and then the whole time he just kept catching me by surprise. But it was really once we started talking more that it was really like, ‘Wow, we really connect mentally and emotionally a lot.”

In the interview, she added:

“I was just drawn to that and attracted to that. And I think I was just really intrigued by the way that [Austin] thinks in general because like he said, we don’t really think the same. And so it made both of us gain a new perspective and see where the other person was coming from. And we continue to do that now.”

Despite having a great relationship going on the show, Chelsea Vaughn and Austin Tinsley decided to work on it and didn't get engaged. They did, however, move to Jersey City, New Jersey, together.

Austin Tinsley explained the following in an interview with US Weekly regarding the moving-in process:

“I wanna make sure one that she’s comfortable with me being around and having another person in the house and then making sure I’m on top of things. I think dishes are probably my weakest point.”

As per US Weekly, there is currently no information available about what Tinsley and Vaughn plan to do with their joint apartment in New Jersey.

There hasn't been much information about Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 3, so fans have to wait for further updates.