Minx season 2 episode 2 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

The second episode of Starz' comedy drama series, Minx, is all set to air on the channel on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The show centers around a feminist in the 70s who teams up with a small-time publisher to create the first-ever erotic magazine for women.

It depicts the various struggles and challenges that they face whilst also exploring the different relationships that they form during their journey. The series, created by Ellen Rapoport, features Ophelia Lovibond in the lead role, along with many others portraying pivotal supporting characters.

Minx season 2 episode 2 will focus on Bottom Dollar hosting the premiere of an adult film

Starz has not yet put out an official trailer or preview for Minx season 2 episode 2, but based on Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis, viewers can look forward to Bottom Dollar setting out to host the premiere of an adult film. Meanwhile, Joyce tries to get a reputed writer to pen an article for the magazine.

Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, titled I Thought the Bed Was Gonna Fly, below:

''Bottom Dollar hosts the West Coast premiere of the controversial and illegal adult film "Deep Throat"; Doug tries to dazzle their new publisher, Constance, while Joyce sets out to get a famed writer to contribute a piece for Minx.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled The Perils of Being a Wealthy Widow, depicted Joyce trying to look for a new worthy publisher a year after launching her magazine. Elsewhere, Doug desperately tries to salvage his company amidst rising debts.

The first episode clearly established the premise of the new season and fans can now expect more fast-paced and dramatic episodes in the coming few weeks. The current season reportedly features a total of eight episodes.

A quick look at Minx plot and cast

The comedy series is set in the 70s and explores the life of a young and ambitious feminist who defies conventions and sets out to create the first-ever women's erotic magazine. Take a look at the official synopsis of the new season of the show, according to Starz' YouTube channel:

''After Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate, Minx becomes a commercial success. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to maintain his control within Bottom Dollar while Joyce loses sight of her core beliefs as she rises to stardom.''

The synopsis further reads,

''As our Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success.''

The cast of the show is helmed by the highly talented Ophelia Lovibond, whose performance as protagonist Joyce Prigger has received immense critical acclaim. Her other memorable acting credits include Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Rocketman, and This England, to name a few.

Other key cast members include actors like Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Jake Johnson as Doug Renetti, Lennon Parham as Shelly, and many others.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Minx season 2 on Starz on Friday, July 28, 2023.