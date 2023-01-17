Chicago Med season 8 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 12th episode of Chicago Med season 8 will premiere on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Titled We All Know What They Say About Assumptions, the episode might have a time frame of roughly 44 minutes, which is the duration of most of the episodes of the series.

The synopsis of We All Know What They Say About Assumptions reads:

"Sharon Goodwin, Maggie Lockwood and Dr. Crockett Marcel help victims of a hit-and-run accident. Dr. Will Halstead struggles to diagnose a patient with seizures. Dr. Hannah Asher and Dr. Dean Archer clash with Jack Dayton.

Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, the medical drama is the third part of Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise. The series follows a team of highly skilled medical personnel who save lives, all while meandering through “their unique interpersonal relationships.”

Derek Haas and Michael Brandt created the series, which debuted in 2015.

What to expect in Chicago Med season 8 episode 12?

The trailer for season 8 episode 12, We All Know What They Say About Assumptions, dropped on Thursday, January 12, 2023, a day after the 11th episode titled It Is What It Is, Until It Isn't went on air.

According to the 13-second-long clip, We All Know What They Say About Assumptions will deal with the theme of “Man v/s Machine,” where tech guru and hospital in-charge Jack Dayton wants to implement AI all over the hospital.

Dr. Dean Archer, an experienced trauma surgeon, is so opposed to it that he refuses to use OR 2.0 technology during surgery. The trailer's climax occurs when an enraged Dayton informs Archer, "You're fired!"

Season 8: Release date, episode count, and others

Season 8 of Chicago Med hit NBC on September 21 last year. The first nine episodes of the show aired on a weekly basis before a month-long hiatus on December 7, 2022.

Season 8 returned from hiatus on January 4, 2023, with its tenth episode, followed by It Is What It Is, Until It Isn't a week later. The show's cast members include:

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Jeremy Shouldis as Dr. Marty Peterson

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

and, Sasha Roiz as Jack Dayton

According to reports, season 8 will have a total of 20 episodes, so viewers will have to wait for eight episodes for the season finale.

Is Chicago Med renewal happening?

NBC did not announce the renewal of Chicago Med at the recent Winter Television Critics Association Presentation, leaving fans of the show concerned. However, the good news is that the network has not canceled the drama as well.

Chicago Med finished 2022 as the second most-watched program of the season, just behind its close cousin Chicago Fire. Chicago Med reportedly attracted an impressive 8.7 million viewers, resulting in solid ratings.

With this in place, the show will be in good shape by the time it reaches its current season's finale. Season eight's finale should air around the middle of March, so we might find out if the show will be renewed or canceled then.

Watch all the episodes of Chicago Med released so far on NBC and Peacock.

