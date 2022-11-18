How is Chicago Med planning Ethan's exit? Details explored

Chicago Med, the highly popular and gripping medical NBC drama series, will soon be losing one of its prime characters in the ongoing Season 8. It's none other than fan-favorite Dr. Ethan Choi, who is played by actor Brian Tee. His departure will presumably take place in the upcoming Season 8 Episode 9, which is the mid-season fall finale episode.

The episode of Chicago Med Season 8 has been titled, Could Be The Start Of Something New, and will make its arrival exclusively on the NBC Network on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

Although the exit of one of the major characters in a series can be difficult to watch, it seems like Dr. Ethan Choi's departure is going to be a satisfactory and happy one as the character is finally going to tie the knot with his one true love, April.

Since the news of Dr. Choi's departure from Chicago Med in its ongoing season was released by NBC, fans of the series have been buzzing with anticipation and curiosity to witness how it will fold in the upcoming episode.

Continue reading to learn more about Dr. Ethan's exit from Chicago Med.

Dr. Ethan Choi's upcoming departure from Chicago Med is expected to be quite heartwarming and satisfying

It looks like Dr. Choi will finally be getting his desired happy ending. The previous episode of Chicago Med Season 8, titled Everyone's Fighting a Battle You Know Nothing About, showed that Ethan and April were finally going to be one as they were planning their marriage ceremony.

The long-time couple ended up together after spending a good amount of time away from each other. Ethan's father's unfortunate demise also played a pivotal role in the couple's reconciliation. As showcased in Season 8's Episode 8, their much-awaited wedding is scheduled to take place at St. Ursula’s Church, on December 11 at 4 PM.

As mentioned earlier, the season's fall finale will premiere on Wednesday, December 7. Hence, April and Ethan's wedding was not timed appropriately enough with Brian Tee’s presumed last episode of the series.

There is another side to Ethan's exit from the series as the previous episode was not all feel-good and happy for the character. In the episode, Ethan was seen coming together with Archer in order to treat a dying homeless man who was cut loose after a dubious doctor gave him the wrong treatment for some very unethical reasons.

When the homeless man arrived at the medical center, the best that they could do was to move him into hospice care. However, this incident seemingly generated an inner-calling within Dr. Choi. In the episode, he was seen saying:

"He's gonna die from one of the most survivable cancers. With early intervention, this was treatable. It shouldn't be killing him. Our system failed Buddy, and it fails people just like him every day, because the people who need us the most never even make it through our doors until it's too late. When did we decide that's okay? That that's just the way it is? It can't be."

It looks like Dr. Choi may take a different and more noble path going forward to make a real difference in the world. Nevertheless, the probable reasons behind his departure are quite heartfelt.

Don't forget to catch Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9, arriving on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes