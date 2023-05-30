Chicago Med season 9: Potential release date, what to expect, and everything we know so far

American medical drama, Chicago Med, is all set to come back with season 9. Even though there is no date set in stone yet, NBC has renewed the One Chicago franchise, with the show anticipated to be released in Fall 2023. With brand new characters ready to be introduced, the show is all geared up to make a strong comeback.

The series is directed by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas and produced by Wolf Films and Universal Television. So far, there have been eight seasons and a total of 164 episodes. The drama is written by Michael Waxman and Charles S. Carroll. All episodes of this series are available on NBC.

All we know about the upcoming season of Chicago Med

The show revolves around the titular city's most noteworthy hospital and a passionate group of doctors who try to keep the ropes together. In the midst of all the chaos of an emergency room, they keep running into unexpected cases and heated connections.

The new season is expected to have 22 episodes in total, as stated by the show's executive producer, Dick Wolf.

Nick Gehlfuss, known for portraying Dr. Will Halstead, bid farewell to the show in Season 8. Having been part of the original cast, Gehlfuss reflected on his departure, revealing that he had taken his character as far as he could. Hence, he will not be seen reprising his role in the upcoming season.

While details on Season 9 casting are yet to be announced, it is expected that most of the cast members will return for season 9. Here is a list of the lead cast:

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher.

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer

In brief, about Chicago Med

Chicago Med is the third part of Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise (others being Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.). It is set in the emergency room of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and offers a peek into the lives of doctors and the kind of workload they deal with on a daily basis.

The show sometimes features cross-overs between the characters from Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire as well.

The series has got high ratings from all critics, with a 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Here is the official synopsis of the show:

"The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships."

Stay updated for the exact release date of the Chicago Med, expected to arrive on NBC sometime in the fall of 2023.

