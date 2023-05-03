Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 19 air on NBC: Release date, time, plot, and more

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 19 is all set to air on NBC on Wednesday, May 3, at 10:00 pm ET (tentative time). Similar to Chicago Med, the show will also return from an almost month-long hiatus, which has significantly increased anticipation among fans.

The series is tonally and thematically similar to other franchise shows as it focuses on the lives of many police officers in Chicago who try their best to keep their city free from crime whilst also dealing with their complex personal lives. It stars Jason Beghe in one of the key roles, along with many others playing pivotal supporting characters.

NBC's Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 19 will depict Atwater in a dangerous situation

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 19 promo briefly depicts a number of gripping events set to be unpacked in the widely anticipated new episode. Titled The Bleed Valve, it will focus on Atwater, who's in a dangerous and complicated situation as a shooting in the building that he owns has resulted in the death of a kid. He'll also set out to confront his father and discuss their relationship.

Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the new episode:

''Atwater's worlds collide when a shooting at the building he owns in Burnside leaves a child dead; Atwater must confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forces them together.''

The 18th episode of the ongoing season, titled You Only Die Twice, depicted how the team directed their investigation towards the enigmatic Beck family following a brutal crime. Later, Ruzek managed to impress Richard and Samantha, thanks to a bold move he made during the Beck operation.

As the plot continues to get more intense and gripping, fans can look forward to a dramatic conclusion to the current season. The series has already been renewed for an 11th season.

About Chicago P.D. plot and cast in brief

The action drama tells the fascinating stories of various cops working at the Chicago Police Department. Their eventful and highly dramatic lives are full of action as they strive to keep their beloved city safe to the best of their abilities. Rotten Tomatoes describes the show as:

''Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit, led by Sgt. Hank Voight, investigates the city's most formidable offenses -- drug trafficking, organized crime, high-profile murders and other large-scale felonies.''

The description further continues:

''The squad -- made up of Voight, Trudy Platt, Kim Burgess, Adam Ruzek, Kevin Atwater, Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton -- is committed to protecting the city and seeking truth, but in the midst of a changing criminal justice system, the team struggles to maintain peace in the community. Voight must learn to adapt to a shifting sociopolitical climate and embrace new tactics to crack down on crime in the city he loves.''

The cast is led by actor Jason Beghe, who plays the role of Sergeant Hank. Other key supporting cast members include Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Marina Squerciati, and many more.

Catch the new episode of Chicago P.D. season 10 on Wednesday, May 3, at 10:00 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes