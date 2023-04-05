Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 18 on NBC: Release date, time, what to expect, and more details

Chicago P.D. season 10, the long-running crime action procedural series' latest season, is all set to make its arrival with its upcoming 18th episode, exclusively on the NBC TV Network, on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Developed by Matt Olmstead and Dick Wolf, the second series in the top-rated Chicago franchise has created its very own fan base over the previous 9 seasons for its engaging and action-packed storylines.

It's safe to say that followers of Chicago P.D. have been quite curious to see how the brand new episode 18 of the 10th season will unfold, especially as Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 17, titled, Out of the Depths, had a set of gripping events entailing a challenging case involving a robbery at a convenience store.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about season 10 episode 18 of the crime drama series before it airs on the NBC TV Channel.

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 18 has been titled You Only Die Twice

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 18 plot explored

Scheduled to arrive this Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 18 of the NBC series' tenth season has been titled, You Only Die Twice. Gavin Harris has served as the writer for the episode, with Jon Cassar as director.

The official synopsis for season 10 episode 18, You Only Die Twice, reads as follows:

"A tragic crime leads the team closer to the Beck family and their deadly ideology; Ruzek makes progress infiltrating the Becks, earning Samantha and Richard's trust with a bold move."

The official synopsis for episode 18 of the show's latest season provides the audience with clues regarding what the upcoming episode has in store for them and by the looks of it, it is quite clear that the new episode will be full of some pretty riveting sets of incidents as fans of the show will see the entire team delving deep into a deadly case involving the Beck family.

The upcoming episode will also showcase Ruzek making advancements in getting an in with the Becks. Thus, without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for a stirring watch.

Take a closer look at the Chicago P.D. season 10 cast list

The promising cast members for the series' current season include:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton

Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

The latest tenth season of the series premiered on September 21, 2022, on the NBC Channel. The official description of the show, given by NBC, is as follows:

"Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond. At the center of 'Chicago P.D.' is Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined yet complicated."

Don't forget to watch episode 18 of season 10, which will debut on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 pm ET, on NBC.

