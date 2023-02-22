What time will Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 14 air on NBC? Release date, promo, and more

Chicago P.D. season 10, the brand new season of the 2nd installment of the popular Chicago franchise, is all set to make its arrival with its fourteenth episode. Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 14 will debut on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on NBC Network. The long-running series was created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead.

Viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the new episode 14 of season 10 will unfold. This comes after episode 13, titled, The Ghost in You, which featured Voight and the entire team's attempt to help ASA Nina Chapman with a complex case and the unveiling of Chapman's dark secret.

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 14 has been titled Trapped

As stated earlier, the highly awaited season 10 episode 14 will be released exclusively on NBC TV Network this Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10.00 pm ET. Chad Saxton is the director for the episode, which has been written by Gwen Sigan.

The official synopsis of the episode, given by NBC, reads:

"After a brutal shooting, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped aboard the busy 'L'usubway; as they piece together scant evidence, the team is drawn into a dark family drama; Burgess' proximity to the shooting triggers harsh memories."

The official description of the episode gives viewers hints about what to expect. Fans now await the release of the intense episode, which will feature Ruzek and Burgess ending up in a difficult situation after getting trapped on the "L" subway.

Additionally, the upcoming episode will showcase the entire team getting wrapped up in a damaging family issue. Fans will also see Burgess' presence in the fatal shooting trigger jarring memories. It is safe to say that the episode will be full of some pretty emotionally heavy events.

Chicago P.D. season 10 cast

The lead cast members of the series' season 10 include:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton

Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

The latest season of the procedural series was first released on September 21, 2022, on NBC. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond."

The synopsis further continues:

"At the center of 'Chicago P.D.'sis Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined yet complicated."

Catch Chicago P.D. season 11, episode 14, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET on NBC Channel.

