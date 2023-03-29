What time will Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 17 air on NBC? Release date, plot, promo, and more

Chicago P.D., the top-rated crime drama series, which is currently airing its 10th season, is all set to make its return with a brand new episode this Wednesday, March 29, at 10:00 pm ET, exclusively on the NBC TV Channel.

Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, the second installment in the popular Chicago franchise has garnered a lot of positive responses over the past nine seasons due to its exhilarating storylines.

Fans of Chicago P.D. have been buzzing with anticipation to see what episode 17 of season 10 will bring to the table, especially after the previous episode, Deadlocked, saw some pretty riveting series of incidents, including a complex case involving a high-profile murder trial against a dangerous drug-king Arturo Morales.

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 17 has been titled Out of the Depths

The upcoming episode's plot details explored

The highly awaited episode 17 of the NBC series' 10th season, Out of the Depths, has been directed by Guy Ferland, while it has been written by Elena Pérez.

The official synopsis for season 10's episode 17, Out of the Depths, given by the NBC TV Channel, reads as follows:

"As the team investigates a convenience store robbery, the evidence leads them to an unusual pair of suspects, revealing a dark personal drama and another potential victim; Burgess slowly makes strides tackling her past trauma."

The official description for the new episode gives fans clues regarding how episode 19 of season 10 will unfold and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of some interesting sets of events as viewers will witness the entire team delving deep into a robbery case involving a convenience store.

The new episode will also display the team discovering some shocking secrets while investigating the robbery case, which will further disclose more dark personal things. In this episode, the audience will also see Officer Kim Burgess slowly making progress in handling her past trauma. Thus, followers of the series are in for an arresting new episode.

Chicago P.D. season 10 cast members

The intriguing cast list for the show's 10th season includes:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight

Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

The current 10th season of the show first debuted on NBC on September 21, 2022. Its official description states:

"Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond. At the center of 'Chicago P.D.'sis Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined yet complicated."

Catch episode 17 of Chicago P.D. season 10, which will air this Wednesday, March 29, at 10:00 pm ET, on NBC.

