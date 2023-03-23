Chicago PD season 10 episode 16 release date, time, plot, cast, and more details revealed

After a brief two-week hiatus, Chicago PD is returning with a brand new episode this Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

NBC's procedural drama kicked off Season 10 with a bang, as the first episode saw a brutal shooting on a crowded L subway train. Burgess and Ruzek were trapped on the train with an injured person and as the investigation unfolded, a dark family drama was also unraveled. Viewers saw Burgess left grappling with painful memories that were triggered by her involvement in the shooting.

The story took an exciting turn in subsequent episodes, with Atwater becoming involved in the case. In the last episode, we saw Ruzek going undercover with the Becks to try and bring down their meth operation. His relationship with Samantha evolved and he learned a shocking secret about her father.

Despite the delay, showrunner Gwen Sigan has assured viewers that the upcoming episode will see plenty of action, character development, and drama.

What do we know about Chicago PD season 10 episode 16?

Release date and time

Season 10 Episode 16 of the procedural will release on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 10 pm ET. It will also be available to stream on Peacock for those without a cable subscription.

Episode 16 is expected to be around 45 minutes long. The season is expected to have around 22 to 24 episodes, going by the previous installments of the series.

What is the plot for the upcoming episode?

The plot synopsis for episode 16, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"Voight takes the stand in a high-stakes murder trial against notorious drug kingpin Arturo Morales; when it becomes clear that Morales and his henchmen have compromised a juror, Voight and the team work furiously to ensure justice prevails."

It looks like after struggling with the death of informant Anna, Voight will now have to encounter a new danger while trying to keep the neighborhood clean.

From the synopsis, it is clear that Chicago PD season 10 episode 16, titled Deadlocked, will be a nail-biting 45 minutes. You can also watch the promo for the episode here.

With episode 14, Chicago PD crossed 200 episodes, and showrunner Gwen Sigan has promised that the upcoming episodes will be even more thrilling. She teased:

“We want to do something really special, we want to do something exciting and fun, action, character-based… Just a ride is what we’re going for. It should be fun.”

As we wait for the new episode, fans can rest assured that their favorite procedural drama will not disappoint them in the subsequent episodes.

Take a look at the cast list for Chicago PD season 10 episode 16

Chicago P.D. @NBCChicagoPD



Rewatch the final episode of Season 7 right now on @NBC. This isn't over.Rewatch the final episode of Season 7 right now on @NBC. #ChicagoPD returns November 11. This isn't over. Rewatch the final episode of Season 7 right now on @NBC. #ChicagoPD returns November 11. https://t.co/Bn9IjcDbcc

The regular cast of the NBC series will be reprising their respective roles for episode 16. The list is as follows:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight.

Patrick Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater.

Amy Morton as Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt.

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton.

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess.

The guest stars for the episode are:

Sara Bues as ASA Nina Chapman.

Robby Ramos as Arturo Morales.

Tune in to NBC tonight for a new episode of Chicago PD.

Poll : 0 votes