Chicago PD season 10 episode 17: Fans rejoice as Burgess and Ruzek reunite

It has been a while since Chicago PD fans have seen some romance on screen, especially with Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) suddenly leaving Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) for the army in Bolivia. But the other popular couple of the NBC show seems to have suddenly sparked back to life in the latest episode, titled Out of the Depths.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) have been quite a different couple over the last few seasons of the show, acting as platonic co-workers and co-parents with barely any sign of that romantic flame that made them a fan-favorite couple.

But the latest episode of Chicago PD depicted the return of "Burzek," the term used by fans to describe the relationship, which used to be one of the best things about the show.

Of course, this sparked some discussion on social media, as fans have been desperately waiting for the couple to get back together.

"Waited for so long": Chicago PD fans ecstatic as Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek get back together

Three episodes ago, Burgess started doing therapy for her PTSD. This paved the way for the reconciliation in the 17th episode of the season, where Ruzek praised Burgess for making some great progress with her mental health.

Fans of the series have all come forward to celebrate the episode, which finally saw Ruzek and Burgess reconcile after sharing a passionate kiss, confirming that the couple is indeed back together. This was developing for quite a while now, but the events of this episode finally made the reunion happen.

Speaking to NBC Insider, Marina Squerciati, who plays Kim Burgess on the show, gave an insight into the character's thought process and how things lined up in this episode of Chicago PD. She said:

I think she finally realizes that she's been pushing Adam away since the incident when she was shot...She thought she'd dealt with it, the trauma, but she's been closing herself off to Adam, inadvertently, so as not to feel anything. Pain, love, desire. She loves him and wants to open up to him, so hopefully this will lead her towards that."

After her therapist's advice, Burgess decided to give a chance to the little spark between her and Ruzek, which seemed to instantly turn into a raging flame.

A|𝟭𝟵𝟵𝟲⭒ @dreamerxfangirl

I’m so obsessed with this scene.🤤

I'm too excited that they're finally back.

our burzek dream came true. I still don't believe it! they are drug for all their fans!

#burzek #chicagopd #kimburgess #adamruzek finally our burzek are back.I’m so obsessed with this scene.🤤I'm too excited that they're finally back.our burzek dream came true. I still don't believe it! they are drug for all their fans! finally our burzek are back.❤️I’m so obsessed with this scene.🤤I'm too excited that they're finally back.our burzek dream came true. I still don't believe it! they are drug for all their fans!#burzek #chicagopd #kimburgess #adamruzek https://t.co/j82daSapK5

It seems that things will only go in a positive direction from here on for Burgess and Ruzek.

Meanwhile, this episode also marked the directorial debut of Jessie Lee Soffer. Hopefully, fans keep getting to see this interesting dynamic in Chicago PD. The show is available for streaming on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes