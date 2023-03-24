The latest episode of Chicago P.D. aired on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, on NBC. The show is currently in its tenth season and will air the finale on April 5, 2023.

In the latest episode, the Chicago P.D. was after the dangerous drug kingpin Arturo Morales for a long time, and though they finally caught hold of him, he managed to trick him. However, it seemed like the team had forgotten that goons like Morales rarely operate alone.

The episode showed Arturo managing to abduct the wife of a juror, and lives were at stake as time was running out for Hank Voight and the department.

This episode of Chicago P.D., titled Deadlocked, was directed by Jesse Lee Soffer and written by Matthew Brown.

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 16 recap: Whose wife did the goons abduct?

The episode saw drug kingpin Arturo Morales finally going on trial. The Chicago P.D. had tried to capture him multiple times, but he managed to escape after killing a witness. This time, he was in trouble for the witness' murder.

Voight and his unit had found the body of Tom Villar along with the murder weapon that had Arturo's DNA all over it. All the evidence pointed toward the kingpin, who decided to take matters into his own hands and abducted the wife of one of the jurors in his trial.

When Voight came in to testify, he noticed one of the jurors acting suspiciously and nervously, like he was hiding something, and the former wanted to know what was happening. So, accompanied by Detective Hailey Upton, Voight followed the juror, Christopher Eagan after the trial to his home.

While Upton wanted to knock on his door with the claim that there had been some break-ins recently, they saw blood outside his house. When they knocked on his door and asked him about it, Eagan broke down instantly.

He told them that masked men had abducted his wife while they were asleep, and that the blood outside was hers. Eagan said that the goons called him and told him to vote "Not Guilty" in Arturo's trial or they would kill his wife.

He was allowed to speak with her, and since they claimed they would send photos, he was waiting for the same. However, Christopher knew he alone couldn't stop Arturo from going to jail. He said others would still vote guilty and this could mean the end of his wife. Needless to say, Christopher was terrified.

Even Chapman, the girlfriend of the man Arturo had murdered, wasn't aware of any of this. Chapman wanted the kingpin in prison and when she found out about it, she was willing to sacrifice the juror's wife for the same.

Meanwhile, Voight decided to check the cameras from the night of the abduction and found footage of masked men, noticing an emblem on one of their shirts.

Torres also went to the bar where the gangsters hung out and planted a listening device. The man with the emblemed shirt was finally identified as Edgar Ochoa. He took over from Arturo and was regularly visiting him in prison.

A massive goose chase takes place and the P.D. yet again managed to save the day. Julia was rescued and Christopher gave his vote, and Arturo had to spend his entire life in prison.

However, Chapman was not pleased with Voight's actions, and that was where the episode ended.

What is Chicago P.D. about?

Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, Chicago P.D. is the second installment of Wolf's Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise. It follows the patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department going after dangerous criminals and gangsters.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and beyond."

Sgt. Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe, is at the center of Chicago P.D. and is on ground zero to fight the war against crime in his city.

Apart from Beghe, the show stars Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, and Jesse Lee Soffer. It premiered on NBC as a mid-season replacement on January 8, 2014, and has been nominated for several awards, including the People's Choice Awards.

