WATCH: Footage of Leevon Smith’s encounter with off-duty Chicago police officer before fatal shooting

On January 17, 2023, Leevon Smith was fatally shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer after he allegedly tried to grab the cop’s gun.

Surveillance footage of the encounter released this month captured the off-duty female Chicago cop issuing a warning to Smith and saying that she would kill him moments before she shot thrice, fatally injuring him at the scene. He died two days later in the hospital.

Multiple outlets reported that the officer intercepted an apparent robbery in front of the building. During the altercation that soon followed, alleged suspect Leevon Smith was shot when he reached for the officer’s gun.

The video showed the Chicago Police officer initially interacting with a group of four, including Leevon Smith. Three of the people soon left, and the officer was seen talking to Smith. At one point during the conversation, as the officer began to walk away, Smith attempted to grab her gun, leading to a struggle between the two, which culminated in the shooting.

Leevon Smith's family sues the officer and the city following footage

The video of the struggle between the off-duty Chicago Police officer and Leevon Smith was released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), which mentioned that the audio was out of sync.

Footage captured the officer talking to four people before the three of them left her behind with Smith, who continued to interact with the cop before grabbing her gun. As they both struggle, the cop can be heard saying, “I’ll kill you,” before multiple shots are fired at the scene.

After the initial shots were fired, Smith immediately relents and says:

“You got me, you got me.”

The officer then responds

“I told your dumb a**— I’d kill you.”

The officer then fires a third round, injuring Smith, who is heard begging the officer to spare his life in the video.

“I’m sorry. I don’t want to die.”

The officer then ordered people at the scene to notify the police, adding that the man had tried to steal her gun.

"Call the police, I just shot somebody! I just told you I'd shoot your a** – you tried to rob me!"

Here's video from a different angle. Incident allegedly started when there was an altercation between 4 individuals. Off duty officer intervenes. 3 of them walk away but the 4th stays and eventually attacks.

According to CBS News, the officer failed to render first aid to the injured suspect before an ambulance arrived. She was placed on routine 30-day administrative duty after Smith succumbed to his injuries two days after he was rushed to a hospital.

Leevon Smith’s family is suing the city and the off-duty officer for $10 million over the incident. The officer is yet to be charged, though prosecutors reportedly charged Smith with attempted robbery and aggravated battery before his death.

