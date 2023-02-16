“Sorry for all the pain”: Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron issues apology as he gets life sentence in prison

On Wednesday, February 15, convicted mass shooter Payton Gendron was sentenced to life in prison for a racially charged 2022 massacre in Buffalo, New York.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of mass sho*ting. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to CNN, in May 2022, Payton Gendron entered the Tops Friendly Neighborhood in the East Side neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, before fatally shooting 10 people and injuring three others. Gendron admitted to the court that he intentionally targeted victims in a predominantly African American area.

The Post Millennial @TPostMillennial Buffalo supermarket mass shooter Payton Gendron is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Judge tells him "You’ll never see the light of day as a free man ever again" Buffalo supermarket mass shooter Payton Gendron is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Judge tells him "You’ll never see the light of day as a free man ever again" https://t.co/i9iuLvCgym

During the sentencing, Gendron apologized to the victims. He said:

“I’m very sorry for all the pain I forced the victims and their families to suffer through. I’m very sorry for stealing the lives of your loved ones. I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14."

On November 28, 2022, Payton Gendron pleaded guilty to ten counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder motivated by hate, criminal weapons possession, and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

Payton Gendron explains his motivations to victims

In court, Gendron claimed that he had been pushed to perpetrate the act of violence due to the hateful online rhetoric he had read at the time of the killings.

Outspoken™️ @Out5p0ken “You will never see the light of day, ever again, as a free man.” - Judge



White supremacist Buffalo supermarket mass shooter Payton Gendron sentenced to LIFE in prison without parole. “You will never see the light of day, ever again, as a free man.” - JudgeWhite supremacist Buffalo supermarket mass shooter Payton Gendron sentenced to LIFE in prison without parole. https://t.co/muxsA0bQR9

Gendron said:

“I did a terrible thing that day. I shot and killed people because they were Black. Looking back now, I can’t believe I actually did it. I believed what I read online and acted out of hate. I know I can’t take it back, but I wish I could, and I don’t want anyone to be inspired by me and what I did.”

Judge Susan Egan condemned his actions in an official statement. Eagan:

“There is no place for you or your ignorant, hateful and evil ideologies in a civilized society. There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances. The damage you have caused is too great, and the people you have hurt are too valuable to this community. You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again.”

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



An assault weapons ban is NOT unconstitutional. The Supreme court upheld the banning of sawed-off shotguns, saying that it IS CONSTITUTIONAL to ban "a shotgun having a barrel less than 18… Payton Gendron legally purchased an AR-15. He legally purchased a high capacity magazine.An assault weapons ban is NOT unconstitutional. The Supreme court upheld the banning of sawed-off shotguns, saying that it IS CONSTITUTIONAL to ban "a shotgun having a barrel less than 18… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Payton Gendron legally purchased an AR-15. He legally purchased a high capacity magazine.An assault weapons ban is NOT unconstitutional. The Supreme court upheld the banning of sawed-off shotguns, saying that it IS CONSTITUTIONAL to ban "a shotgun having a barrel less than 18… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Brian Talley, a family member of Geraldine Talley, one of the deceased shooting victims, said that he hoped Gendron would not be killed for his actions.

Talley said:

“I pray to God they do not kill you. You need to be known worldwide … I forgive you, but I forgive you not for your sake, but for mine and for this Black community.”

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn addressed the sentencing. He stated that while Gendron is being made to face justice, the case was a sign that the nation had a long road ahead in addressing racism. Flynn said:

“It certainly does not put any closure on what we need to do as a society and a community going forward. Justice was done with a small ‘j’ today, but we still have a big ‘J’ of Justice to do.”

‘𝟾𝟶𝚜 𝙷𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚛 𝙷𝚘𝚎 @Thackerybinx86 Payton Gendron being sentenced for his senseless and racist murders in Buffalo. Lock away the damn key. Life without parole. Payton Gendron being sentenced for his senseless and racist murders in Buffalo. Lock away the damn key. Life without parole. https://t.co/LAuUOtst0D

The Associated Press reported that since Payton Gendron was charged with several federal crimes, he faced the possibility of the death penalty, which does not exist under New York Law.

Poll : 0 votes