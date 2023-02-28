Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 15 release date, time, cast, and more details

The Becks are back for a new installment of Chicago P.D. this week. The Intelligence Unit has not yet seen the last of Samantha Beck and her father, and the team is devoted to following both of them.

The upcoming episode is expected to deep-dive into the personal lives of a number of characters, and a lot of drama can be expected to unfold. The episode will focus especially on the story of Adam Ruzek, who will be in the limelight in season 10 episode 15.

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 15 is scheduled for release this Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The episode will air at its usual time slot of 10 PM ET.

What do we know about Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 15?

Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 15 plot and promo revealed

The official description of episode 15 of the latest installment of the show is as follows:

"When a family is poisoned in their home, the team discovers a connection to the Becks. Ruzek goes undercover to work for their business and as he gets closer to Samantha, chilling information about her father, Richard, comes to light."

Watch the promo for episode 15 here:

As per the plot synopsis, it seems that the upcoming episode is going to be a roller-coaster ride, with the team pursuing the Becks once again. Episode 15 is expected to run for roughly 48 minutes, and viewers are hoping for at least seven more episodes after tomorrow's episode airs.

Chicago P.D. season 10 cast list explored

The main cast of Chicago P.D. will return for a new episode this week, and the cast list is as follows:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight

Lisseth Chavez as Officer Vanessa Rojas

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

The tenth season will be the end of the road for Jesse Lee Soffer's Detective Jay Halstead. The actor will likely depart the show this season, and his character will be written off from the plotline.

Soffer confirmed his departure and thanked fans, saying:

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates, and our incredible crew."

He further shared:

"To create this drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Meanwhile, Benjamin Levy Aguilar has joined the cast as a series regular for season 10.

Since the crime drama is an NBC original, the new episode can be watched on the NBC network channel at the mentioned date and time. For those without a cable connection, the episode can also be streamed online via Peacock the following day.

Catch Chicago P.D. season 10 episode 15 tomorrow at 10 PM ET on NBC.

