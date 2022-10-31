Chipotle Boorito and BooReal Sweepstakes deals: Halloween offers and how to get free dishes revealed

This Halloween, Chipotle is offering some scary good deals for those walking into any of the brand's outlets in a costume. The Mexican Grill chain is returning with its longest-running tradition, the Boorito, an in-restaurant promotion being held for the first time since 2019.

As part of the promotion, the brand recently announced that those who walk into any of their restaurants in a Halloween costume on Monday, October 31, will be eligible for a $6 entree. Additionally, people can also enter the "BooReal Sweepstakes" for a chance at winning free burritos for a year.

Halloween at Chipotle: There's more to the spooky season this year than just Boorito

On October 31, those diners who sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit any of the brand's restaurants in their Halloween costumes will receive one entree item for $6, along with their order.

The offer is limited to one entree order per costume. To redeem the offer rewards, members can scan their member ID at the register.

The offer is only valid on October 31, 2022, beginning 3 pm (local time) through restaurant closing times at participating locations. The deal is not available online or for delivery orders.

Beyond the Boorito: What is the Booreal Sweepstakes?

To celebrate Boorito's return after its 2-year hiatus, the brand is launching their first ever Boorito on BeReal, a social media platform that gives users a two-minute window to post whatever is happening in their day.

Called the BooReal Sweepstakes, this Sweepstakes by Chipotle will announce a total of 10 winners, all of whom will be entitled to free burritos for one whole year.

It must be noted that no purchases are necessary to take part in BooReal. To participate in the sweepstakes, fans can do either of the following things:

Take a photo in their Halloween costume at the brand's location on October 31, and post it on BeReal with the hashtag, #booritosweepstakes Share their BeReal photo to Instagram Stories by tagging @Chipotle and adding #booritosweepstakes to it If a participant does not want to make a post, they can send an e-mail to [email protected] with their name, age, address, contact details and email address during the promotion period. The email should have BooReal Sweepstakes written in the subject line.

BooReal begins on October 31 at 12:01am PT and ends on the same day at 11:59 pm. Contestants must be a resident of the US, and be at least 13 years of age (younger participants must have permission from their parents or legal guardians). Each participant will only be allowed one entry in the sweepstakes.

Winners will be randomly selected in a drawing from the entry pool and will be notified via direct message or email using the contact information given at the time of entry. If the potential winner does not respond to the notification within a 24-hour period, they will forfeit their reward and an alternate winner will be chosen.

Chipotle is an American restaurant chain known for its burritos, bowls, and tacos.

This year, the brand is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the Boorito, its trademark Halloween-special promotion that was on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic.

