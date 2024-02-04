Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph French Limited Edition: Everything we know so far

The Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph French Limited Edition is a marvelous tribute to the merging of automotive engineering and watchmaking. The storied 1000 Miglia event is the focus of an exclusive French collaboration. It is a perfect example of Chopard's revolutionary theory of style-functionality. There were only 100 made, therefore fans and collectors can expect this series to be a hoard of rare and precious artifacts.

By making this watch using sustainable materials, Chopard shows that they care about the environment. Lucent SteelTM, the material used to make the watch, is not only durable but also eco-friendly.

This watch's 40.5 mm case will be the perfect complement to any occasion, from formal events to high-octane sports. In every detail, this design exemplifies Chopard's dedication to creating exquisite pieces.

The release date of the watch was January 31, 2024. You can bet that the French Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph, Limited Edition Chopard, will sell like hotcakes.

The low pricing reflects the company's commitment to providing excellent value. This unique limited edition is available to French consumers and is a luxurious nod to the country's automobile heritage and hues.

The tricolor dial of the watch takes design cues from the iconic race vehicles of the 1000 Miglia. It guarantees readability, which is vital in racing. The watch, which was created by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Chopard's co-president, features the red, white, and blue colors of the French flag.

Coated with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova®, the hands, and markings provide visibility even in low light. This watch is a racing classic, and its red chronograph seconds hand shows it.

Technical specifics

Featuring knurled chronograph pushers, the Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph French Limited Edition is sure to turn heads. They add to the car-like experience by looking like brake pedals.

A greater grip is provided by the notched crown, which resembles a gear lever. The pattern is enhanced with a perforated blue leather strap that is evocative of driving gloves.

A watch that is practical and fashionable can be made with these components.

Accuracy and mobility

A self-winding chronograph movement that has been approved by the COSC serves as the watch's central mechanism. Its sapphire crystal case-back allows one to observe it.

French and crossed racing flags adorn its back. You can trust its accuracy and dependability because of its 54-hour power reserve.

This mechanism ensures precision both on and off the track with its 28,800 vibrations per hour operation.

Chopard Mille Miglia: A historical account

With a history spanning 35 years, Chopard is an essential component of the 1000 Miglia event. Official timing is provided by Chopard's Mille Miglia Chronograph watches, which embody a passion for engineering and performance.

Karl-Friedrich Scheufele's passion for vehicles and racing is the root cause of this link. Carrying on this legacy is the Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph French Limited Edition.

In doing so, it honors the graceful merging of automotive passion with refined timepieces.

Specifications for technical work

A blue leather band and a dial that is satin-brushed silver define this special edition. A 50 meter/5 bar water resistance rating is its boast.

The functions encompass the following: tiny seconds, date, chronograph, hours, and minutes. All of these details highlight Chopard's dedication to making beautiful, high-tech watches.

Proof of the everlasting bond between high-end watchmaking and motorsports is the Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph French Limited Edition. It will surely become a collector's item due to its limited availability, eco-friendly materials, and tribute to French racing tradition.

In addition to telling time, this watch offers a tale of dedication, creativity, and striving for greatness.