Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle have announced a co-headlining tour scheduled for December this year. The seven-date tour will kick off on December 1, 2022, at San Diego State University and wrap up on December 14, 2022, at the Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs. The duo will visit a host of other venues as well.
A Live Nation ticket presale will take place on October 20 at 10.00 am PT (buyers must use the code Pumpkin), with a general on-sale on October 21 via Ticketmaster.
Separately, Chris Rock is on his Ego Death World Tour, which will go on until mid-November. Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle is set to perform in the final days of 2022 in Hollywood, Florida, with a trio of standup shows. Tickets for the individual shows of both comedians will be available via Ticketmaster.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 2022 Tour Dates
December 01 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
December 05 – Phoenix, AZ, at Footprint Center
December 07 – Anaheim, CA, at Honda Center
December 10 – San Jose, CA, at SAP Center
December 11 – San Francisco, CA, at Chase Center
December 12 – Sacramento, CA, at Golden 1 Center
December 14 – Thousand Palms, CA, at Acrisure Arena
Chris Rock (Solo) 2022 Tour Dates
- October 21 – Vancouver, BC at UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- October 22 – Wheatland, CA, at Hard Rock Love
- October 25 – Richmond, VA, at Altria Theater
- October 26 – Richmond, VA, at Altria Theater
- October 27 – Washington, DC, at DAR Constitutional Hall
- October 28 – Washington, DC, at DAR Constitutional Hall
- October 29 – Washington, DC, at DAR Constitutional Hall
- November 03 – Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- November 04 – Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- November 05 – Sugar Land, TX, at Smart Financial Centre
- November 06 – Sugar Land, TX, at Smart Financial Centre
- November 08 – Austin, TX, at Moody Center
- November 10 – San Antonio, TX, at Majestic Theatre
- November 11 – San Antonio, TX, at Majestic Theatre
- November 12 – San Antonio, TX, at Majestic Theatre
- November 17 – Hollywood, CA, at Dolby Theatre
- November 18 – Hollywood, CA, at Dolby Theatre
- November 19 – Hollywood, CA, at Dolby Theatre
- November 20 – Hollywood, CA, at Dolby Theatre
Dave Chappelle (Solo) 2022 Tour Dates
- December 27 – Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live
- December 28 – Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live
- December 29 – Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live
More about Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle
Dave Chapelle is an American standup comedian and actor who became famous for his satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle's Show, in which he starred from 2003 to 2006. In 2006 Chapelle came to be known as the "comedic genius of America" by Esquire. In 2017, Rolling Stone ranked him No. 9 in their "50 Best Standup Comics of All Time"
Chappelle, who has appeared in several movies, the most recent being 2018's A Star Is Born, has received numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, as well as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The comedian has recently come under fire for his comments on the trans community.
Chris Rock is an American standup comedian, actor, and filmmaker. Chris Rock has received multiple accolades, including three Grammy Awards for best comedy album, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award nomination. He was recently in the news when actor Will Smith slapped him on the face during the Academy Awards, when Rock cracked a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.