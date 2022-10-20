Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle have announced a co-headlining tour scheduled for December this year. The seven-date tour will kick off on December 1, 2022, at San Diego State University and wrap up on December 14, 2022, at the Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs. The duo will visit a host of other venues as well.

A Live Nation ticket presale will take place on October 20 at 10.00 am PT (buyers must use the code Pumpkin), with a general on-sale on October 21 via Ticketmaster.

Separately, Chris Rock is on his Ego Death World Tour, which will go on until mid-November. Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle is set to perform in the final days of 2022 in Hollywood, Florida, with a trio of standup shows. Tickets for the individual shows of both comedians will be available via Ticketmaster.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 2022 Tour Dates

December 01 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

December 05 – Phoenix, AZ, at Footprint Center

December 07 – Anaheim, CA, at Honda Center

December 10 – San Jose, CA, at SAP Center

December 11 – San Francisco, CA, at Chase Center

December 12 – Sacramento, CA, at Golden 1 Center

December 14 – Thousand Palms, CA, at Acrisure Arena

Chris Rock (Solo) 2022 Tour Dates

October 21 – Vancouver, BC at UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 22 – Wheatland, CA, at Hard Rock Love

October 25 – Richmond, VA, at Altria Theater

October 26 – Richmond, VA, at Altria Theater

October 27 – Washington, DC, at DAR Constitutional Hall

October 28 – Washington, DC, at DAR Constitutional Hall

October 29 – Washington, DC, at DAR Constitutional Hall

November 03 – Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 04 – Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 05 – Sugar Land, TX, at Smart Financial Centre

November 06 – Sugar Land, TX, at Smart Financial Centre

November 08 – Austin, TX, at Moody Center

November 10 – San Antonio, TX, at Majestic Theatre

November 11 – San Antonio, TX, at Majestic Theatre

November 12 – San Antonio, TX, at Majestic Theatre

November 17 – Hollywood, CA, at Dolby Theatre

November 18 – Hollywood, CA, at Dolby Theatre

November 19 – Hollywood, CA, at Dolby Theatre

November 20 – Hollywood, CA, at Dolby Theatre

Dave Chappelle (Solo) 2022 Tour Dates

December 27 – Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live

December 28 – Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live

December 29 – Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live

More about Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle

Dave Chapelle is an American standup comedian and actor who became famous for his satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle's Show, in which he starred from 2003 to 2006. In 2006 Chapelle came to be known as the "comedic genius of America" by Esquire. In 2017, Rolling Stone ranked him No. 9 in their "50 Best Standup Comics of All Time"

Chappelle, who has appeared in several movies, the most recent being 2018's A Star Is Born, has received numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, as well as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The comedian has recently come under fire for his comments on the trans community.

Chris Rock is an American standup comedian, actor, and filmmaker. Chris Rock has received multiple accolades, including three Grammy Awards for best comedy album, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award nomination. He was recently in the news when actor Will Smith slapped him on the face during the Academy Awards, when Rock cracked a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

