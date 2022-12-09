Christina on the Coast season 4 premiere: Christina shares details about her secret courthouse wedding with Josh Hall 

HGTV's Christina on the Coast is back for a brand new season. The reality TV renovation series premiered with season 4 on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Since the finale of season 3 of Christina on the Coast, there have been a lot of changes in Christina's life. Apart from working with her "amazing team" to kickstart renovations for her clients, Christina also takes care of her family and kids.

During the season 4 premiere of Christina on the Coast, the real estate investor opened up about her secret wedding to Josh Hall earlier this year. After keeping everything under wraps, Christina revealed the information to James, her friend and project manager, when he paid her a visit at her new home.

"We just did it low key": Christina opened up about her private wedding to friend James in Christina on the Coast season 4 premiere

When James arrived at Christina's house, she sat down with him and showed her friend and project manager the wedding ring on her finger. Christina shared,

"There's something I have to tell you. We just did it low key and we're gonna do a ceremony later."

During her confessional, the Christina on the Coast star shared,

"At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it. So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us. And then later we'll do a reception for the kids and family."

She went on to inform James that there would be no more surprises. Christina also told him that this was the last time and that the third time was the charm.

James shared,

"I'm so happy for you. He better come home. I want to see him. I know how happy you are. That makes me happy."

Christina's marriage to Josh is her third. She was previously married to HGTV's Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, who was also her co-star. Before her marriage to Tarek, she was married to Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead.

Ever since her secret wedding to Josh, the couple has had an extravagant ceremony for friends and family. It was a seaside wedding that was held at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. The ceremony took place in September earlier this year.

Apart from opening up about her private life in the season premiere, Christina and James also helped the couple Angela and John renovate their kitchen in order to have a fresh start.

Angela's first husband passed away years ago due to cancer, and after that, she found love in John and the two got married. After renovating a few spaces at home together, they decided to get Christina's help to renovate their kitchen, which was dark and small, in order to make it brighter and bigger.

Christina did just that. She removed the dining room wall and brought the kitchen into the dining room with a massive island with additional storage and seating. The couple was smitten with her work.

Christina on the Coast airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

