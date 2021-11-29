'Christmas Again?!': Release date, trailer and more

Adding to the list of Christmas movies to watch this festive season is Disney's Christmas Again?! The movie stars Scarlett Estevez (of Lucifer fame) as Rowena "Ro", an exuberant teenager experiencing a listless Christmas.

Directed by Andy Fickman and written by Doan La, Christmas Again?! is set in Chicago and is perfect for a family holiday watch.

The movie also stars Daniel Sunjata and Alexis Carra as Rowena's parents, Gary Anthony Williams as Santa with Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Priscilla Lopez and Beth Lacke chiming in as well. Christmas Again?! will be released on Disney Channel and Disney+ on Friday, 3 December 2021.

'Christmas Again?!' trailer

The trailer for Christmas Again?! released earlier this month on Disney Channel's YouTube channel. The trailer introduces Rowena "Ro" (Scarlett Estevez), a vivacious teenager who is having a hard time handling her parents' divorce. Christmas is ruined for her and she stops believing in the holiday, much to the stupefaction of her extended family.

After a disenchanted Christmas with her family, Rowena asks a neighborhood Santa (Gary Anthony Williams) for a do-over and finds herself reliving Christmas Day on a loop.

The official synopsis for Christmas Again?! reads:

"The film tells the story of Ro, who isn’t handling her parents’ divorce well because she wants her life back the way it was—her parents back together, her dad’s new girlfriend and son out of the picture, and their family traditions to remain the same. After a disappointing celebration with her family, including her sister Gabriela “Gabby,” Abuela Sofia and Abuelo Hector, she makes a wish to a neighborhood Santa for a “do-over” and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over … and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to appreciate her loving family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas."

When will 'Christmas Again?!' release?

Christmas Again?!, starring Scarlett Estevez, is all set to release on Disney Channel and Disney+ on 3 December 2021. So gather your family, prepare some hot cocoa and get cozy to watch Disney's Christmas special.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul