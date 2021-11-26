'A Castle for Christmas' review: Decked up in love, light and a fresh start 

In A Castle for Christmas, best-selling author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) is looking for a shot at restarting a career that has seemingly taken a nosedive following an on-air meltdown.

Despite living it out with a tub of Rocky Road and endless rounds of wine, Brown takes the road less traveled. She takes off to Scotland in hopes of connecting with her roots that tie her to royalty, albeit in a distant manner. Her grandfather's family worked as groundskeepers at the Dunbar Castle.

A Castle for Christmas may be a bona fide holiday film, but tacked on subplots weigh down an otherwise upbeat narrative. While the all-women knitters' club serves as a healthy distraction in the storyline, Brown going through a writer's block hardly pushes the plot forward.

In all of this, the Duke of Dunbar aka Myles (Cary Elwes) enthralls with a rare charm and quiet confidence. He's also the wry and brooding owner of the castle, who provides the occasional comic relief that, honestly, A Castle for Christmas could have included more of.

At the heart of it, A Castle for Christmas is all about hope

With Brown looking to own the castle and Myles hoping (well, almost) to sell, the two strike an instant bond that evolves as they tackle challenges together. A Castle for Christmas may have its shortcomings, but it gets it right in bits and parts.

Brown and Myles' relationship is one for the ages. Not only does it present the couple with an opportunity to start life afresh but also encourages personal growth. With just a folktale and rejigged Christmas celebrations, the two emerge as each other's biggest problem-solvers.

If not the best, A Castle for Christmas is easily one of Netflix's most impressive films released in recent times. In it, the emotions are measured, which is exactly why it works.

Festive films are known for getting carried away, but Shields makes sure she delivers a controlled performance that brings out Brown's conflicted persona beautifully. Matching her directness is Elwes, with a perfectly in-sync portrayal of the not-so-out-of-touch royal.

Adding dollops of festive cheer to this already lovely film is Hamish, an Irish terrier who lights up the screen with his puppy antics. Think running away with slippers, adorable tail wags and what have you.

Joining him in supporting roles are Thomas (Lee Ross), Eilidh Loan (Rhona), Vanessa Grasse (Lexi), Andi Osho (Maisie), Stephen Oswald (Angus) and Tina Gray (Helen). Dropping in and out of the narrative, the band of actors do a commendable job of keeping the Christmas spirit alive in A Castle for Christmas.

In a nutshell, A Castle for Christmas is a must-watch delight that is decked up in love and hope.

Edited by Sabine Algur