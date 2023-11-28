Christmas in Notting Hill on Hallmark: Full cast list, shooting locations, and more

The Hallmark Channel is currently offering a festive treat with its latest heartwarming film, Christmas in Notting Hill, making its debut on Saturday, November 25, at 6 pm ET/5 pm CT. This enchanting holiday movie features the talented duo of Sarah Ramos and William Moseley.

Christmas in Notting Hill has been directed by Ali Liebert, and a talented team of producers has further enhanced the film's appeal.

While Edwina Forkin is the producer and has a major influence on the overall direction of the film, Alexandre Coscas and Michael R. Goldstein have contributed with their experience as executive producers of the project.

Along with Ben C. Silverman as an additional executive producer and associate producer Ronny Kurland, the team is responsible for coordinating the behind-the-scenes work that brings the festive spirit of Notting Hill to the screen.

Sarah Ramos and William Moseley lead the cast of Christmas in Notting Hill

Christmas In Notting Hill premieres on Hallmark Channel (Image via Instagram)

Sarah Ramos began her career in the entertainment industry starring in numerous TV commercials before earning acclaim for her role as Patty Pryor in the NBC series American Dreams (2002–2005).

She was nominated for multiple Young Artist Awards in addition to winning the 2003 Women's Image Network Award (WIN) for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her outstanding performance.

Beyond the screen, Ramos revealed a romantic journey with director Matt Spicer through social media glimpses into her personal life. The couple's engagement on July 30, 2019, culminated in marriage on October 25, 2020.

Turning the spotlight to William Moseley, the English actor, born in Gloucester, gained widespread recognition with his breakout role as Peter in The Chronicles of Narnia in 2005. As he steps into the role of Graham in Christmas in Notting Hill, Moseley brings a wealth of experience and talent to the festive tale.

According to Hallmark's official press release, the stellar lineup also includes:

Joelle Rae as Lizzie Bright

Peter Rothwell as Henry

Kate O’Toole as Lynne

Killian Donnelly as Howard

Michael James Ford in the role of Archie Russo

Conor Mullen as Michael Bright

Deborah Wiseman as Aunt Sarina

Anne Kent as Mary Jude

McClean as Ella

Andayi Brew Mbirika as Leah’s Dad

Nicole Banim as the Ornament Shop Owner

Marcus Lamb as Spencer

Sally Sumola as Millie

Grace Reilly as Leah

Vega Farrelly as Piper

Nova Farrelly as Anaya

Charlotte Bradley as Dr. Parker

Finbarr Doyle as the Candyfloss Guy

Robert Lawrenson as the Announcer

Where to watch Christmas in Notting Hill after the premiere on Hallmark

Christmas in Notting Hill, the original movie from the Hallmark Channel, is set to captivate audiences with its festive charm on cable. Subscribers can catch it on demand the day after. Many cable TV packages frequently include The Hallmark Channel, so everyone can watch it.

However, for those who have embraced cord-cutting, there are alternative ways to enjoy the holiday magic. Peacock and The Hallmark Channel have teamed up to offer customers the opportunity to watch new movies on this platform via streaming.

Other cable alternatives include Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now serves as the network's streaming service, it's important to note that access to new releases may not be immediate.

To fully immerse yourself in the Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, having access to the Hallmark Channel is key.

Here is what Hallmark has to say about the movie in the synopsis:

"Football star, Graham Savoy, has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting the one person who has no idea who he is."

Unveiling the enchanting shooting locations of Christmas in Notting Hill

Major portions of the movie were shot in the delightful settings of London and Ireland, infusing these iconic places with a dash of holiday magic. Portions of this heartwarming film were captured in Dublin's Ranelagh residential district, as reported by 98FM.

Christmas in Notting Hill made its debut on Saturday, November 25, 5 pm ET/6 pm CT.