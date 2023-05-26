5 movies like Harry Potter

In terms of fascinating fantasy worlds, Harry Potter is pretty up in the list. J. K. Rowling knew what she was doing when she penned the best-selling novels that were adapted into blockbuster movies.

There is no doubt that Rowling put a lot of thought into the characters who have received so much love from fans across the globe. However, what's incredible about the franchise are the details of the fantasy world - from the wizarding laws and locations to the magical sports and creatures.

In addition to that, Harry Potter has meaningful messages to share and important life lessons to impart. It is fun, exciting, emotional, and heartfelt at the same time, which is why it has been able to successfully appeal to people of all ages.

When it comes to picking options for family movie nights, one can never go wrong with Harry Potter. However, there are a few other movies with similar vibes that should be on everyone's must-watch list.

Howl's Moving Castle and 4 other magical and heart-warming movies that Harry Potter fans will enjoy

1) The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003)

The list would be incomplete without The Lord of the Rings, one the most influential film series of all time. Like Harry Potter, this film series is also based on a popular book, more specifically, The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien. The series has three films till date, namely The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003).

It features an ensemble cast comprising Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, and more. Like Harry Potter, it presents an intriguing and exciting fantasy world. And it has everything to keep the viewers hooked, including an epic setting, magical creatures, interesting characters, powerful spells, formidable foes, and intense battles.

2) Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this is a fun and entertaining animated fantasy movie that anyone can watch with the entire family. It is set in a fictional kingdom that is at war, telling the story of a milliner named Sophie who is cursed by a witch. Due to certain circumstances, she moves in with a wizard named Howl, and her life starts to get really adventurous from there onwards.

While Harry Potter has a moving staircase, this movie has a moving castle that may seem oddly put together at first but tends to grow on the viewer as time goes by. Stunning animation, lovable characters, and a touching plotline of the the movie combines to create a memorable viewing experience.

3) The Chronicles of Narnia (2005-2010)

This film series is based on a series of novels written by C. S. Lewis. Although there are seven books in total, only three have been adapted so far, namely The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008), and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

The story is centered around four children who are transported to the world of Narnia, where they are guided by a wise lion named Aslan, who helps them fulfill their prophecy. The cast comprises Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Tilda Swinton, and Liam Neeson, among others.

Much like Harry Potter, the leads in this film series are introduced to a world that is completely new to them and carry the pressure of having to live up to other people's expectations. However, they soon come into their own and prove their worth.

4) Percy Jackson & the Olympians (2010-2013)

This film series is based on the novels written by Rick Riordan. It has two films so far - Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013). The series follows the adventures of demigod Percy Jackson and his comrades at Camp Half-Blood, which is a demigod training ground.

One of the best things about Harry Potter is the bonding between Harry, Ron, and Hermione. And in the Percy Jackson film series, there is a lot of focus on friendship and working together to defeat powerful enemies. Fun and entertaining, there is plenty of mystery and supernatural elements to keep the viewers invested.

5) Fantastic Beasts (2016-2022)

It's not possible to make a list of movies similar to Harry Potter and not include the Fantastic Beasts series. The franchise has three films till date, namely Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Eddie Redmayne plays the lead character, Newt Scamander, who works with a young Albus Dumbledore to stop Gellert Grindelwald from taking control of the wizarding world. Since it has many characters from the Harry Potter world, it is special for fans who didn't expect to see any of them back on-screen after Deathly Hallows Part 2.

If readers loved watching the Harry Potter movies then they will surely enjoy these movies that also offer loads of magical fun and excitement.

