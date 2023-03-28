Who is Mette-Marie Kongsved? All about Elijah Wood's wife as LOTR star announces second child

Popular actor Elijah Wood became the father of another child with his partner Mette-Marie Kongsved in 2022. Addressing the child in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Wood said that his son and daughter woke him and his wife early in the morning.

He stated that he does not have any problems with waking up early and prefers to simply start the day early. He added that parenting comes with a lot of challenges:

"It's as much as my own personal growth as it is about my child's growth."

Elijah and Mette-Marie have always preferred to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight and quietly welcomed their first child in 2019. Elijah eventually revealed the news while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers the following year.

Mette-Marie Kongsved is a film producer and costume designer

Mette-Marie Kongsved and Janet Pierson attend Brunch with the Brits during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival (Image via Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Born on May 10, 1991, Mette-Marie Kongsved is a native of Denmark and is currently a resident of Los Angeles, California. She developed an interest in producing films at an early age and began her career as a production assistant in movies in 2012.

The 31-year-old has five credits as a film producer and including – I Blame Society, Nine Days, Come to Daddy, Get Ducked and I Don't Feel at Home in the World Anymore. Detailed information about Kongsved's career, parents, net worth, and educational background are yet to be revealed. She has been romantically linked to Elijah Wood since 2018.

Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved first met while working together on I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore in 2016. The duo were spotted together holding hands in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at the Rodarte FW19 fashion show in 2019.

They were spotted in Los Angeles in 2019 when they visited the Best Buy store and Kongsved was seen flaunting her baby bump under an orange-colored outfit alongside a ring on her left hand. However, the duo did not reveal anything about their relationship at the time.

US Weekly confirmed in 2020 that the pair quietly welcomed their first child. While speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Wood said that he and Kongsved learned on Christmas Eve 2018 that they were going to be parents. He stated:

"I haven't had a cigarette since [Christmas Eve]. And that night, I found out we were pregnant. On Christmas Eve."

Elijah Wood dated Pamela Racine from 2005 to 2010 while Mette-Marie Kongsved was married to director Evan Louis Katz from 2011 to 2017. Wood will next appear in the upcoming black comedy superhero film The Toxic Avenger, which is a reboot of the 1984 film of the same name.

Poll : 0 votes