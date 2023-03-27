David Mayer de Rothschild net worth: Fortune explored amid recent outing with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild were recently spotted grabbing lunch and having an hours-long conversation at the popular celebrity spot Nobu. In pictures that surfaced on social media, the two were seen leaving Nobu with smiles on their faces.

However, the reason behind their meeting has yet to be revealed and Jolie's representatives are yet to comment on the same. It is worth noting that Angelina Jolie and David Mayer de Rothschild have similar interests in activism, which is being speculated as the reason behind their meeting.

Fangirl 💎 @Fangies_Unite Angelina Jolie photographed with David Mayer de Rothschild who is a British adventurer, environmentalist and heir to the Rothschild fortune. Angelina Jolie photographed with David Mayer de Rothschild who is a British adventurer, environmentalist and heir to the Rothschild fortune. 🆕 Angelina Jolie photographed with David Mayer de Rothschild who is a British adventurer, environmentalist and heir to the Rothschild fortune. https://t.co/nbjyUHgGa2

While Jolie was seen in a black dress with cutouts, black heels, and sunglasses, David wore a casual outfit of navy blue slacks, a gray t-shirt, a black jacket, and black loafers.

David Mayer de Rothschild's net worth is around $10 billion

David Mayer de Rothschild has gained recognition as an adventurer and environmentalist. As the youngest heir to Rothschild's fortune, his net worth is reported to be around $10 billion, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

David Mayer de Rothschild has earned a lot from his career as a founder of different organizations (Image via Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

David is the founder of the Myoo Agency, which aims to create sustainable practices and promote communication strategies involving sustainable means and profiling sustainable enterprises. Following his collaboration with the Exposure Marketing Agency, the company's name was changed to World-Exposure Agency.

He also founded Sculpt the Future, an environmental foundation that spreads knowledge based on the environment with adventure ecology and other methods.

He is the founder of another organization called Mpact, which guides teaching organizations on accessing dedicated community contributors and volunteers and offering them the things they need to achieve their aims.

David Mayer de Rothschild is the producer of the 2009 documentary film, Playground. He has also produced a show called Eco Trip: The Real Cost of Living, and is known as the producer of the 2017 docudrama film, Becoming Bond.

Angelina Jolie has been involved in humanitarian work for a long time

Angelina Jolie joined as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in August 2001 and met with various refugees during various field missions. However, she left the position in December 2022, promising to work for the refugees in the future.

She became patron of the Harnas Wildlife Foundation in 2003 and founded the Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Foundation with her then-husband Brad Pitt in 2010. The pair established the Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2006 and have been supporting different causes.

Jolie has co-chaired the Kids in Need of Defense and Education Partnership for Children of Conflict and established a grant system called the Malala Fund.

She then launched the Maddox Chivan Children's Center in 2006, which takes care of children who have contracted HIV. The Maleficent star also launched the Jolie Legal Fellowship in 2011, where attorneys are sponsored to advocate human rights development in their respective countries.

Poll : 0 votes