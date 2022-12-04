UPtv's upcoming holiday movie, titled Christmas on the Rocks, will air on the channel on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The movie centers around the event manager of a ski lodge and depicts the numerous challenges she faces as she tries to host a Christmas party.

The official synopsis of the film, as per UPtv, reads:

''A ski-lodge event manager’s task of hosting a corporate Christmas party goes awry when the resort is cut off by a snowstorm and the hard-to-please CEO turns out to be an old flame.''

The movie stars Lyla Porter-Follows and Jon McLaren, among many others, in key roles. Christmas on the Rocks is directed by Lane Shefter Bishop and written by Isabel Dréan.

Preview of UPtv's Christmas on the Rocks offers a glimpse into the life of three fascinating characters

1) Lyla Porter-Follows

Lyla Porter-Follows plays a key role in Christmas on the Rocks. While details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, Porter-Follows looks in terrific form in the film's preview as she dominates the trailer with her impeccable screen presence and charm.

Apart from Christmas on the Rocks, Lyla Porter-Follows is widely known for her appearances in Frontier, The Bold Type, and Mary Kills People.

2) Khiyla Aynne

Khiyla Aynne is part of the main cast of Christmas on the Rocks. Although details about her character have not been revealed at this point, she's expected to play a key role in the holiday movie.

Aynne looks brilliant in the film's trailer along with Lyla Porter-Follows, and fans can expect an enthralling performance from the actress.

Khiyla Aynne's other notable film and TV acting credits include 13: The Musical, Ponysitters Club: Fun at the Fair, Ponysitters Club, and Nightbooks.

3) Jon McLaren

Actor Jon McLaren is expected to play one of the lead characters in Christmas on the Rocks. His character's name and other details are not known at this point. McLaren looks in terrific form in the film's preview, and promises to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance in the movie.

As an actor, Jon McLaren has previously appeared in films like Mistletoe & Menorahs, Bottom of the World, Total Frat Movie, Sweet as Maple Syrup, and many more.

Apart from Jon McLaren, Lyla Porter-Follows, and Khiyla Aynne, the upcoming UPtv flick also stars Bukola Ayoka, according to IMDb. Ayoka's credits include Picture Perfect Romance, UnPerfect Christmas Wish, and Beware of the Midwife, to name a few.

UPtv released the official preview for the movie on December 1, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the intriguing storyline featuring three fascinating characters. The protagonist, an event manager, tries her best to host a Christmas party, but a snowstorm makes things difficult.

To make matters even more complicated, the CEO of the organization turns out to be an old love interest of hers. Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect a funny and charming romcom, perfect for the holiday season.

You can watch the upcoming holiday flick, Christmas on the Rocks, on UPtv on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

