Actress Cindy Morgan, of Caddyshack and Tron fame, tragically passed away at the age of 69. Morgan's death was confirmed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's statement, she passed away "a few days ago", and no further information was available.

Cindy Morgan inspired and entertained an entire generation of fans in the 80s with her performance as Lacey Underall in Caddyshack and Lora/Yori in Tron. When she was alive, the actress commanded a net worth of $500,00.

In a statement sent to Fox News, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cindy Morgan passed away "a few days ago" due to "natural causes". Her Emergency contact, Donna Ratliffe Ballenger Cheatham also confirmed her passing on Facebook.

In a TMZ report, it was detailed that Cindy Morgan's roommate had knocked on her door on December 30 after coming back from a trip but instead of an answer, she smelt a suspicious odor, which led her to call 911. Police arrived shortly and inside, they found that Cindy had passed away.

Donna Posted the confirmation in a public group named 'Yori LIVES - Cindy Morgan in TRON Legacy!!' (Image via Facebook)

Cindy Morgan's path to Hollywood fame

Born in Chicago in 1954 as Cynthia Ann Cichorsk, Cindy Morgan was a household name in the 80s. Morgan made her German mom and Polish factory worker dad proud when she became the first person in her family to attend college as she studied communications at Northern Illinois University.

Cindy did not immediately jump to acting as she worked in the radio station on her campus as a DJ and later as a news reporter on a commercial radio station. While working as a radio news reporter, she adopted the name, Cindy Morgan, inspired by Morgan le Fay from the legend of King Arthur.

She later worked at a local rock radio station and as a weather reporter for a Rockford television broadcaster before becoming a DJ at WSDM. After abruptly leaving the radio station, she worked at Fiat Automobiles before leaving for Los Angeles in 1978.

The very same year, she struck gold by landing a job as the Irish Spring girl in ads for the deodorant soap company, while attending acting classes. Her first acting job came in 1979, with an erotic comedy film starring Eddie Ryder, named Up Yours, also released as Up Your Ladder.

However, it was her second role that propelled her into stardom, 1980's Caddyshack starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Michael O'Keefe, and Ted Knight alongside Morgan.

Morgan played the role of Ted Knight's character, Judge Elihu Smails's hot promiscuous niece, Lacey Underall. Talking about her character in a 2009 behind-the-scenes TV special, Caddyshack: The Inside Story, Morgan said:

"I saw Lacey as a woman who enjoyed life and enjoyed s*x and kind of enjoyed having fun with people a little bit."

She added:

"And a woman who knows how to make a man sweat."

Apart from Caddyshack, Morgan is also known for her role as Dr. Lora Baines, a computer scientist, and Yori, a program created by Baines, in the 1982 cult-classic Tron. The movie received widespread acclaim for being one of the first-ever movies to employ an extensive usage of CGI.

Cindy Morgan has also done a variety of other movies and TV shows, which contributed to her $500,000 net worth ( as determined by Celebrity Net Worth).

Some of these include CHiPs, Bring 'Em Back Alive, The Love Boat, Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color, The Fall Guy, Masquerade, and The Larry Sanders Show. She was last seen in 2022's Face of the Trinity.