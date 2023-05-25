The sixth and final episode of Prime Video's espionage thriller series, Citadel, is expected to drop on the streaming platform on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time).

As Nadia and Mason's story has arrived at a critical juncture, it'll be interesting to see how the makers conclude the story this season and set the stage for another exciting installment, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

The show revolves around the titular spy agency, whose members' memories have been wiped off, following which another powerful syndicate has risen to power. The rest of the plot depicts how the Citadel agents try to figure out the key details that they've forgotten and set out on an epic battle.

It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters.

Citadel episode 6 (finale) is set to end on a thrilling cliffhanger

An official promo for the final episode has not yet been released by Prime Video, but based on various reports, viewers can expect it to provide some sort of closure to the battle with Manticore.

However, it could end on a cliffhanger considering the series has already been renewed for a second season. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the upcoming episode are known at this point.

The previous episode, titled Time Renders Us Enemies, focused on Nadia, who was forced to reveal a shocking truth to Mason. Elsewhere, Dahlia went ahead with her deadly plans to accomplish her goals. A short description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Driven into a corner, Nadia must disclose a life-altering truth that she had been hiding from Mason. Back at Manticore, Dahlia sets the wheels in motion to acquire what she wants.''

So far, reviews for the show have been mixed, with many critics and viewers praising the show's entertaining tone and performances by the cast, among other things.

What is Citadel about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

The spy thriller series focuses on the titular spy agency's battle against a sinister syndicate. The members of Citadel are in trouble as they've lost their memories, which they need to recollect in order to fight back against the evil syndicate.

Their fight and the two lead characters' relationship form the crux of the story. Prime Video's official synopsis of the show reads:

''What if you lost your memory? What if a spy didn’t know they were a spy? Years ago, the top agents of Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), had their minds wiped.''

The synopsis further states:

''But, they’re called back to action as sinister forces emerge from the past. With the help of spymaster Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), these former lovers must remember the past to save the future.''

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in the lead roles as Mason and Nadia, respectively, and their sizzling onscreen chemistry is one of the defining elements of the show. Other important cast members include Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Lesley Manville, and many more.

You can watch the finale of Citadel season 1 on Prime Video on Friday, May 26, 2023.

