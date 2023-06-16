City on Fire episode 8 ending explained: Who shot Samantha? 

Apple TV+'s City on Fire had a perfect final episode as every lead character received their respective closures. The show, which began airing on May 12 and concluded on Friday, June 16, featured eight episodes.

This episode of City on Fire, titled In the Dark, saw Samantha Yeung (who was shot by Sol) making a complete recovery after taking a bullet to the head. Episode 8 was directed by Jesse Peretz and written by Josh Schwartz along with Stephanie Savage.

City on Fire episode 8 ending explained: Why was Sewer Girl jealous of Samantha?

When Samantha asked Nicky to stop, he told her that there was no chance he was going to listen to her, after which she turned to Keith for help. He was the only adult she could trust about what looked like a potential terrorist attack. Sol and Sewer Girl tried to stop Samantha; they knew she was in the park and were worried that she would snitch on them.

However, Sewer Girl was jealous of Samantha and Nicky's relationship, and for this, she shot her. However, she missed but Sol quickly took another shot and this time, the bullet hit her straight in the head. Samantha was gravely injured and went into a coma.

The story then jumped back to the present where Nicky and Sol were seen arguing about the failed terrorist attack. The latter then ran from the scene and Nicky chased him with a gun. He even took a shot at him but it was not revealed if Sol got hit by the bullet.

Sewer Girl and Charlie both admitted they were guilty of one of the shootings. Parsa then took them to the precinct. Everything was badly messed up and the blackout was still prevalent. There was no light in the city. Samantha's father went to the hospital where his daughter was kept who was somehow alive.

Will finally called Regan and Keith and informed them that the kids had made it home. Regan and Keith celebrated this by getting intimate.

Meanwhile, McFadden found William and his group and took them to the hospital. Samantha finally woke up from her coma and Parsa reunited Charlie with his mother. Sewer Girl was supposed to be booked but the malfunctioned system was still not working.

Parsa learned about Samanatha's recovery and shared it with Sewer Girl. The duo spoke briefly and Parsa encouraged her to turn her life around. He even invited her to have a meal with his wife.

The following day, the blackout ended and Keith's family welcomed him back. Regan learned that his son was adopted by David and Ramona Weisbarger. It would seem like Charlie was her biological son and first child. William reconnected with his father.

The show ended with Charlie giving Samantha a visit to the hospital. They embraced and got excited about spending their life together in the future.

City on Fire synopsis

City on Fire narrates the story of a shooting that took place in Central Park, New York City, on July 4, 2003. The victim was Samantha Yeung and everything about the show is related to this case and how several things were intricately connected. The official synopsis of City on Fire reads as:

"In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return."

It continues:

"She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep."

City on Fire was created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and is based on a novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg.

