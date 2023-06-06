Class of '09 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Class of '09 is a stunning new drama thriller miniseries set in three different timelines and showcases the life and struggles of a team of FBI recruits. It follows the recruits as they are constantly caught between the American judicial system and its changes following the development of artificial intelligence in the future. Episode six of the first season of Class of '09 will be released on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on FX on Hulu.

Class of '09 stars Brian Tyree Henry as Tayo Michaels, Brooke Smith as Drew, Sepideh Moafi as Hour Nazari, and Rosalind Eleazar as Vivienne. It also stars Jon Jon Briones as Gabriel, Kate Mara as Ashley Poet, Jake McDorman as Murphy, and Brian J. Smith as Daniel Lennix. Meanwhile, Raúl Castillo and Mark Pellegrino appear in guest roles.

Class of '09 episode 6 on FX on Hulu will see Poet hunt for a dreaded serial killer

Titled Hogan's Alley, the upcoming episode of the show is written Tom Rob Smith while Steven Canals has directed the show.

According to the official synopsis of the upcoming episode, the class is at Quantico and they have to complete the "impossible challenges" of Hogan's Alley. It says that Poet is pursuing a deadly killer and is helped by an "old friend." The synopsis notes that tragedy strikes when the justice system is no longer "under human control."

From the synopsis, it is clear that the team will have to overcome some extremely hard challenges of Hogan's Alley at Quantico. Additionally, a deadly serial killer is on the loose, and Poet has strived to nab him. To fulfill her mission she will get help from an old friend of hers.

Apart from that, the U.S. justice system will come crashing down after humans have lost control over it. It is clear from the synopsis that a terrible tragedy is going to occur which will jeopardize the lives of everybody.

What happened in the previous episode of Class of '09?

The previous episode of the show was titled The Problem Is People and was written by Tom Rob Smith & Jihan Crowther while Steven Canals directed it.

The official synopsis of the previous episode, which was released on May 31, 2023, read:

"The class grapples with the complex history of the Bureau, and Tayo meets the love of his life; Tayo's dreams of making amends for the Bureau's history threaten his love story; the class finally confronts each other."

Just like the upcoming episode, the previous episode too kept viewers on the edge of their seats. It had them wanting to know more about what happens next.

Class of '09 synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the FX and Hulu show reads:

"A suspense thriller limited series, "Class of '09," follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence."

It further states:

"Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that ultimately define their lives and legacy. The series stars Tayo, one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Poet, one of the most successful undercover agents of all time."

The miniseries will consist of eight episodes. It premiered on May 10, 2023, and will see its finale on June 21, 2023. Executive producers of the show are Jessica Levin, Sunu Gonera, Joe Robert Cole, Zanne Devine, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Tom Rob Smith.

Episode 6 of Class of '09 will be released on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8 pm (ET) on FX on Hulu.

