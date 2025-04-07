CLIF BAR collaborates with pro athletes Breanna Stewart and Frances Tiafoe on the new Caffeinated Collection

CLIF Bar launched its Caffeinated Collection on April 3, 2025. These energy bars, made with organic ingredients, contain plant-based protein and caffeine from green tea extract, providing a boost similar to a small cup of coffee.

As part of the launch campaign, the brand has partnered with professional athletes Breanna Stewart and Frances Tiafoe to engage with health-conscious consumers, competitive athletes, and everyday snackers searching for sustainable energy.

CLIF Bar's new caffeinated collection

Two new flavors to choose from (Image via clifbar.com)

The latest caffeinated collection includes two flavors:

Vanilla Almond

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Both bars contain approximately 65 milligrams of caffeine, equivalent to a shot of espresso. The caffeine is sourced from green tea extract, which aligns with the brand's preference for natural, plant-based sources.

Nicolas Henault, Senior Marketing Director, CLIF BAR at Mondelēz, stated in a press release on April 3, 2025:

"At CLIF BAR, we know that the simple step of getting started is often what takes the most energy. Sometimes, you need that extra boost to get moving on the journey to raise your bar."

He added:

"Our Caffeinated Collection not only delivers a kick of caffeine to help you tackle your next workout but it also helps provide the sustained energy that CLIF BAR is known for, in two appealing new flavors that make getting started a truly enjoyable experience."

Each bar is made with organic, non-GMO rolled oats containing 10 grams of protein which makes them and contains 10 grams of protein, making them a practical snack for leading an active lifestyle. Priced at $1.99 per bar or $7.49 per 5-pack of bars, these newest additions are vegetarian and said to be free from artificial flavors and high-fructose corn syrup.

Consumers can find these energy bars at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target across the United States. The product will also be available at grocery stores and online through the brand's official website.

Energy Bar's athlete collaboration

CLIF has partnered with two athletes, the campaign features Stewart and Tiafoe incorporating the bars into their routines, particularly during travel and training.

Michael De La Cruz, R&D lead on development, stated in a press release on April 3, 2025:

"Working hand-in-hand with Frances Tiafoe and Breanna Stewart on the CLIF BAR Caffeinated Collection gave us first-hand insights that drove the development process forward and helped us create a functional yet delicious new energy bar,"

He added:

"Given CLIF BAR's long-standing heritage in supporting runners, climbers, athletes, and active people, each step of our process was made in service of purposefully crafting fuel to help power the most ambitious endeavors."

Breanna Stewart serves as a four-time WNBA All-Star, and two-time Olympic gold medalist and stands among the best basketball players of her generation. The leading American tennis player Frances Tiafoe joined the partnership team in 2023. Their nutrition and fitness are said to be part of the product's shaping to better meet the needs of an active lifestyle.

About the brand

The brand offers a variety of products (Image via clifbar.com)

CLIF Bar & Company was established in 1992 by Gary Erickson, who created the original energy Bar after being unsatisfied with existing energy snacks. The brand was named after his father, Clifford, as they shared a collective admiration for adventure.

The brand is centered in Emeryville, California, producing organic, plant-based energy bars for active individuals. The energy bar company offers a wide range of products including classic Bar, Kid ZBar, LUNA Bar, BLOK, and many more.

In 2022, the brand was then owned by Mondelēz International. The ownership expanded the brand's global reach while maintaining its focus on organic nutrition and supporting active lifestyles.

The launch of the CLIF Bar Caffeinated Collection expands the brand’s classic product lineup to meet the market trends of caffeinated offerings. The new Collection is now available across retail and e-commerce stores.

