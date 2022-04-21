Clot x Arcade1up Street Fighter II collection: Where to buy, price, and more about the collab

The Clot has teamed up with Arcade1up for a commemoration of the legendary fighting game Street Fighter II. The two have teamed up for a Clot x Arcade1up apparel line and a Big Blue arcade machine.

The Clot x Arcade1up special capsule apparel line includes hoodies, half-sleeved tees, and full sleeved t-shirts. The collaboration collection is in a 9-piece apparel capsule and a gaming machine. The collection can be purchased in-store and from Juice's official e-commerce site starting April 8, 2022.

More about the latest venture of Clot x Arcade1up collaboration

Latest venture of Clot x Arcade1up collaboration (Image via Juice)

Celebrating three decades of gaming glory of the iconic 1991 video game Capcom's Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, the duo has launched a one-on-one fighting gaming machine, offering a variety of character choices and a special apparel capsule.

The global launch of the Big Blue Arcade Machine is accompanied by an apparel line featuring Clot's take on the elements from the arcade classic and iconic characters from the game. The characters featured on the apparel line include Ryu, Ken Masters, Fei Long, yoga master Dhalsim, and more.

Ryu is seen blasting the unstoppable Clot and Ken is seen setting his opponents ablaze with his signature Shoryuken attack. The Bruce Lee-inspired character, Fei Long, is seen practicing martial arts.

Characters Ken and Fei Long are spotted wearing silk royale patterned classic attire. While yoga master Dhalsim is seen floating in the air atop the Clot brand's logo as his yoga flame spreads across the sleeves of the t-shirt.

Leading the apparel collection is the Four Kings Tee, which features all the big bosses including Sagat, Vega, Balrog, and M. Bison. The piece also features Clot branding and the label's Chinese name along with the Turbo version logo on the back.

Another significant piece from the collection is the Clot x Arcade1up Hoodie which features every character. The collection includes graphics in a slightly pixelated esthetic, giving the pieces a retro-arcade feel.

The full collection includes:

Hadouken Hoodie can be availed in black and blue colorway for $175.98. Four King's Tshirt can be availed in black and white colorway for $86.71. Shoryuken L/S T-shirt can be availed in a black colorway for $9.46. Fei Long L/S T-shirt can be availed in a white colorway for $99.46. Clot Street Fighter Hoodie can be availed in a blue colorway for $175.98. Shoryuken L/S T-shirt can be availed in a white colorway for $99.46. The Yoga Flame L/S T-shirt can be availed in a black colorway for $99.46. Lastly, the Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade Machine can be availed in a red colorway for $877.33.

Arcade1up, the home arcade machine expert, is producing a limited-edition Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade Machine. The machine will feature a burning silk royale design and an addition of twelve classic game list with classic Capcom titles including Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Saturday Night Slam Masters, and many more. The arcade gaming machine will also accentuate WiFi features for live combat sections.

The apparel collection can be purchased in the size range of S to XXL, in-store at Juice locations worldwide and online at the label's official webstore, starting April 8, 2022.

Edited by Sabika