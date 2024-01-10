Clutch 2024 Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Clutch 2024 Tour, titled "New World Samurai Tour 2024," is scheduled to be held from April 26, 2024, to May 19, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will feature supporting performances by Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl.
The new tour, which will feature concerts in cities such as Colorado Springs, Columbia, Sioux City, and more, was announced via a post on the band's official Instagram account on January 9, 2024.
The presale for the tour will be available on January 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code BBMCLUTCH2024. General tickets will be available on January 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed via SeeTickets or the links provided on the band's socials.
Clutch 2024 Tour: Dates and venues
Clutch is set to perform across the US as part of their upcoming tour, and the band is bringing The Native Howl and Blacktop Mojo along with them. The Native Howl are best known for their fourth studio album, Out of the Garden and Into the Darkness, which was released on July 27, 2018.
The full list of dates and venues for the Clutch "New World Samurai 2024 Tour" is given below:
- April 26, 2024 - Richmond, Virginia at The National
- April 27, 2024 - Wilmington, Delaware at The Queen
- April 29, 2024 - Bloomington, Illinois at The Castle Theatre
- May 1, 2024 - Colorado Springs, Colorado at Black Sheep
- May 2, 2024 - Estes Park, Colorado at Stanley Hotel
- May 3, 2024 - Estes Park, Colorado at Stanley Hotel
- May 4, 2024 - Aspen, Colorado at Belly Up Aspen
- May 5, 2024 - Grand Junction, Colorado at Mesa Theater
- May 7, 2024 - Lubbock, Texas at The Garden
- May 9, 2024 - Pelham, Tennessee at The Caverns
- May 10, 2024 - Columbia, South Carolina at The Senate
- May 11, 2024 - Daytona, Florida at Welcome To Rockville
- May 12, 2024 - Pensacola, Florida at Vinyl Music Hall
- May 14, 2024 - Columbia, Missouri at The Blue Note
- May 15, 2024 - Fayetteville, Arizona at JJ's Live
- May 17, 2024 - Sioux City, Iowa at Anthem at Hard Rock
- May 18, 2024 - Belvidere - Illinois at The Apollo Theatre
- May 19, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple
The band's debut album was released in 1993
Clutch was founded by current members Dan Maines, Jean-Paul Gaster, and Tim Sult, as well as by previous members Roger Smalls.
The band had their first chart breakthrough with their eponymously titled second studio album, Clutch, which was released on May 9, 1995. The album peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.
The band had their next major success with their fourth studio album, The Elephant Riders, which was released on April 14, 1998. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.
Earth Rocker, the band's tenth studio album, was released on March 15, 2013. The album was the band's first major inroad into the mainstream charts, peaking at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The band had their best mainstream chart success with their eleventh studio album, Psychic Warfare, which was released on October 2, 2015. The album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.