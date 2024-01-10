Clutch 2024 Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Clutch 2024 Tour, titled "New World Samurai Tour 2024," is scheduled to be held from April 26, 2024, to May 19, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will feature supporting performances by Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl.

The new tour, which will feature concerts in cities such as Colorado Springs, Columbia, Sioux City, and more, was announced via a post on the band's official Instagram account on January 9, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on January 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code BBMCLUTCH2024. General tickets will be available on January 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed via SeeTickets or the links provided on the band's socials.

Clutch 2024 Tour: Dates and venues

Clutch is set to perform across the US as part of their upcoming tour, and the band is bringing The Native Howl and Blacktop Mojo along with them. The Native Howl are best known for their fourth studio album, Out of the Garden and Into the Darkness, which was released on July 27, 2018.

The full list of dates and venues for the Clutch "New World Samurai 2024 Tour" is given below:

April 26, 2024 - Richmond, Virginia at The National

April 27, 2024 - Wilmington, Delaware at The Queen

April 29, 2024 - Bloomington, Illinois at The Castle Theatre

May 1, 2024 - Colorado Springs, Colorado at Black Sheep

May 2, 2024 - Estes Park, Colorado at Stanley Hotel

May 3, 2024 - Estes Park, Colorado at Stanley Hotel

May 4, 2024 - Aspen, Colorado at Belly Up Aspen

May 5, 2024 - Grand Junction, Colorado at Mesa Theater

May 7, 2024 - Lubbock, Texas at The Garden

May 9, 2024 - Pelham, Tennessee at The Caverns

May 10, 2024 - Columbia, South Carolina at The Senate

May 11, 2024 - Daytona, Florida at Welcome To Rockville

May 12, 2024 - Pensacola, Florida at Vinyl Music Hall

May 14, 2024 - Columbia, Missouri at The Blue Note

May 15, 2024 - Fayetteville, Arizona at JJ's Live

May 17, 2024 - Sioux City, Iowa at Anthem at Hard Rock

May 18, 2024 - Belvidere - Illinois at The Apollo Theatre

May 19, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple

The band's debut album was released in 1993

Clutch was founded by current members Dan Maines, Jean-Paul Gaster, and Tim Sult, as well as by previous members Roger Smalls.

The band had their first chart breakthrough with their eponymously titled second studio album, Clutch, which was released on May 9, 1995. The album peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

The band had their next major success with their fourth studio album, The Elephant Riders, which was released on April 14, 1998. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Earth Rocker, the band's tenth studio album, was released on March 15, 2013. The album was the band's first major inroad into the mainstream charts, peaking at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band had their best mainstream chart success with their eleventh studio album, Psychic Warfare, which was released on October 2, 2015. The album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.